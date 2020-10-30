Reply STOP to cancel.
>>STOP
Name, sorry you didn’t want to receive Dave’s texts any longer. This is Kevin. I’m entirely unaffiliated with what came before. I won’t tell you that Donald Trump just had his biggest fundraising day ever and only you can puncture his momentum. That goes without saying. What I will tell you is that Joe Biden needs your help! He has tripped and fallen into a small ravine. He is not injured, but he needs $7 now to help him get out!
Reply STOP to cancel.
>>STOP
Name!
Joe is still down there! He’s in good spirits, but he sure could use $5 to get a rope. Won’t you step up at this crucial time?
Name!
Thanks to your efforts, Joe obtained a rope, but now he’s hungry and wants a snack. Can you donate $3 now to help perk him up?
>>PLEASE STOP
I’m sorry, I didn’t catch that. On either side of Joe Biden is a cloud of thick orange smoke. There is a candle, a sword and a voter who has not made a plan to vote. Would you like to help Joe now? Donate $12 to help him figure out what to do next.
>>what?
Joe Biden looks around in the purple smoke. The voter who has not made a plan to vote waves their hand and Joe Biden looks toward them. There is a small table to the left of Joe in the ravine and a voting plan on the table. Do you want to move Joe left?
>>MOVE JOE LEFT
I don’t recognize that command. Joe has picked up the candle and is trying to slice at the purple smoke with the sword, but he needs to get that voting plan to the voter if he’s going to get out of the ravine! Can we count on you to donate $27 so Joe can USE A POTION to get the voting plan to the voter?
>>USE A POTION
I don’t recognize that command. Joe has picked up the candle and is trying to slice at the purple smoke with the sword, but he needs to get that voting plan to the voter if he’s going to get out of the ravine! Can we count on you to donate $27 so Joe can USE A POTION to get the voting plan to the voter?
>>STOP
Oh no! A rustling in the ravine. It’s a MALARKEY, coming through the smoke now. Donate $11 now to FIGHT BIG MALARKEY!
>>STOP
You texted STOP and now Joe Biden is going to be trapped in a ravine forever! You are letting the MALARKEY win! Please think about what you’ve done.
>>STOP
Name, I’m Stacy. Have you made a plan to vote?
Read more from Alexandra Petri: