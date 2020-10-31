AD

Yet women are too often excluded from efforts to work toward peace. In a new Council on Foreign Relations report, we found that between 1992 and 2019, women constituted, on average, just 13 percent of negotiators. About 7 out of every 10 peace processes did not include any women as mediators or as signatories. (The latter often represent a combination of the negotiators, guarantors and witnesses to a peace deal — who remain predominantly men).

This year’s peace efforts have similarly struggled to include women, despite so much at stake. In current talks to end Afghanistan’s 40-year war, Afghan women total less than 10 percent of the negotiators — staggeringly low after years of international promises to protect their participation and despite women’s legitimate fear that their rights could be traded for a chance at ending the conflict with the Taliban.

But Afghan women haven’t wavered. With their future at stake, women continue to mobilize government to influence the ongoing talks and final agreement. They do so in the face of targeted violence intended to silence them. One of the negotiators, Fawzia Koofi, arrived at talks visibly injured, having recently survived an assassination attempt.

Although Libyan and Yemeni women played active roles in the protests that ousted both countries’ leaders in the 2011 Arab Spring, they have been largely excluded from recent peace negotiations. They represent just 20 percent of negotiators in Libya’s political discussions and none in Libya’s military talks or Yemen’s recent process (although the role of U.N. representative Stephanie Williams, who oversaw last week’s cease-fire agreement in Libya, is a welcome exception).

Or consider the situation in Sudan, which is regarded a “ray of hope” for successfully reaching a deal in August with most but not all of its armed movements in Darfur to the west and South Kordofan and Blue Nile to the south. Although female civil society leaders traveled to Juba, the capital of South Sudan, to take part in the negotiations, Sudanese women represented only around 10 percent of negotiators, according to U.N. sources — despite a commitment to women’s political participation in Sudan’s new transitional constitution, which promised 40 percent of parliamentary seats to women.

The evidence is clear: Female peacebuilders still confront a disconnect between their critical work on the front lines — brokering cease-fires, securing the release of detainees and countering violent extremism — and their exclusion from the negotiations where deals are made.

There are a few illuminating exceptions. In Colombia, for example, women participated on both sides of the formal negotiating table and in civil society roles, shaping one of the most inclusive peace agreements to mark the end of a 50-year civil war. Most of the time, though, women have been blocked by power plays, ignorance and outright misogyny as men fight over who should have the delegation seats but all too often conclude that it shouldn’t be women.

Now it’s time to deliver on these promises. Those facilitating peace talks — governments, the United Nations and others — should put more pressure on parties to bring female leaders with them at every step of the peace process. They should invest more in female peacebuilders, including in the promising female mediation networks, and leverage digital platforms to consult with female leaders on the front lines who have little access to official negotiations.

Finally, all institutions that participate in the process — whether as mediators, guarantors or observers — should lead by example by appointing more women in leadership roles within their own organizations and sending diverse delegations to talks.

Twenty years ago, the world’s most powerful security body promised that women would have a say in the decisions that determine their countries’ future. But women remain overwhelmingly absent from peace tables. For the sake of our collective security, we must all do better.

