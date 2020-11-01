Their antipathy to Joe Biden stems from his failings, current and past, on a range of issues that progressives care about — including immigration, racial justice, women’s rights and health care. The Obama administration deported millions of immigrants when Biden was vice president; the 1994 crime bill he helped write led to mass incarceration; he once supported the Hyde Amendment; he still opposes Medicare-for-all.

I get it. To the extent that I can even remember 2019, I can conjure few Democratic primary candidates who were lower on my wish list than the man from another era who sometimes got lost on his way through a sentence. Biden wasn’t our worst choice, but from his cautious policies to his politics of compromise to his very (old, White, male) person he didn’t check a single box on my dream-candidate wish list.

But I have been ready to vote for Biden since early April, when Sanders bowed out of the race. Early April is also, coincidentally, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending that people wear masks in public to help prevent the spread of covid-19.

I have never considered not doing that, either.

To me, voting for Biden in the Trump era is like wearing a mask in the pandemic era. It’s the only responsible thing to do.

That doesn’t mean it’s easy or comfortable. Just as wearing a mask feels wrong to some right-wingers, filling in that circle next to Biden’s name isn’t going to feel totally right to progressives like me. It doesn’t really let me express who I am. It feels like a surrender to the powers that be. And it’s a little irksome to know that if I didn’t do it, I would face disapproval, contempt and even shame over a decision that is, at least the last time I checked, still entirely mine to make.

That pressure to fall in line for Biden might be enough to turn off some leftists. But defiance certainly isn’t their only reason. Some might refuse to vote for Biden because they believe that the two candidates are equally good for the ruling class and equally bad for the rest of the country. Some may think they are being strategic: A Trump win, they imagine, would teach the Democratic Party to not take the left for granted and perhaps pick someone more progressive next time.

But here’s the thing: Some anti-maskers have their reasons, too. They may genuinely believe that covid-19 is no worse than the flu. They may think that social distancing rules will break the economy. They may be strategizing that the only way to get past the pandemic is to let people get sick.

Interesting theory, except for the staggering number of lives that would be lost if the virus were allowed to spread unchecked. Maybe not mine — I’m relatively young and healthy and possessed of decent health care — but certainly people at higher risk of illness and death because of their age or race or inadequate health care or preexisting health conditions.

Voting for Biden is the same. Maybe you can afford four more years of Trump. Maybe you have the resources to weather the further erosion of emissions standards and delay of climate action; a starvation-level federal minimum wage; rollbacks of LGBTQ rights and protections; loss of health care; and on and on — but so many others can’t and don’t. I live in New York and I have savings; if my teenage daughter needed an abortion in the next four years, she would get one. But a poor kid in Oklahoma? She is in a high-risk group.

It is my duty as a progressive to protect her. It is our duty.

Refusing to vote for Biden because he’s not progressive enough would hurt precisely the Americans whom progressives most want to help. It’s like refusing to wear a mask out of concern for the elderly. It’s neither smart nor strategic. It’s just wrong.