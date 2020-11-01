Many of them will say they did nothing heroic nor extraordinary. They did the bare minimum expected of any patriotic America who believes in objective reality, self-government and democratic norms. They simply could not tie themselves up in knots to excuse the inexcusable or parrot obvious lies; they could not turn away when Trump incited violence and gave voice to White Supremacists. Nearly all of them will say that what is extraordinary is not the band of those who crossed party lines in defense of their country, but the soulless throng who followed a racist, authoritarian wanna be. Many have reconsidered their conviction that America was immune to the illiberal pathologies that afflicted Europe in the 1930′s and today.

AD

AD

Many Americans have been deeply unnerved by the thousands of Republican party operatives and pundits, hundreds of lawyers, judges and government appointees and the millions of voters willing to enable a demagogue. The experience has reordered priorities, elevated issues of democratic reform and protection over policy matters and shattered the very concept of party loyalty.

It would be a grave mistake for this experience to be shoved aside and forgotten. Trump’s rise to power exposed multiple fault lines in American society and politics. If Trump is defeated the task ahead will be to identified where systems failed, where reforms are needed and where individuals violated the law and their oaths of office and professional obligations. I sincerely hope that the list of patriots who put country over party stick around for the hard work of ensuring we never experience anything akin to the Trump years ahead. They have put down some policy disagreements to link hands with Democrats and independents in defense of our Constitution, of truth and of basic human decency. That cause does not go away after a new president is sworn in.