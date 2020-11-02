In my job, I meet many people who run for office. I see their scars and hear the nasty things they say about their opposition — and the nasty things the opposition says in return. But sometimes I get a chance to glimpse another side, which doesn’t get reported since our job as journalists is not to flatter but to scrutinize. We are not supposed to like or dislike the candidates; we are supposed to cover them. But I have never seen an election as divisive as this one. Sometime after Nov. 3, one presidential candidate will be declared the winner and take the oath of office. So please allow me to describe two personal, unguarded moments I have experienced with former vice president Joe Biden and President Trump.

I will start with Biden. During his vice presidency, I ran into him at a charity event in D.C. More precisely, he spotted me, made a beeline in my direction, put me in a headlock and gave me a noogie, just like my brothers’ friends used to do — if you grew up in Catholic school a few decades ago, you know exactly what kind of playground move I am talking about. As he did so, the VP chuckled and said, “This is for what you said about me ... ” — and we both laughed. I have long since forgotten what I had said on my Fox News Channel show, but I have not forgotten the noogie. Though some today might complain about his method, I was charmed by how he voiced his dissent — no angry email or caustic tweet. It was genuine and friendly, and Biden made me feel comfortable disagreeing with him. I appreciated it.

Since he had a packed schedule that night (and every night), Biden left early. On his way out, I watched as he passed an obviously very bored boy of about 12, who was apparently familiar enough with the VP to look up at him and ask, “Can you give me a ride home?” Biden looked down earnestly and said, “Ask your mother if I can.” The boy ran over to his mother and said he had found a ride. Somewhere I bet there is a Secret Service log showing a route detour so the vice-presidential motorcade could give a bored kid what probably ended up being the trip of a lifetime.

And now President Trump … I bet some of you are waiting skeptically for this story. In 2014, I got a call at my office. Over the years, Trump had often been a guest on my show, talking about the economy or business. The call began with “Hold for Donald Trump.” This annoyed me, because I think people should dial their own calls. Seconds later, Trump got on the phone. “Greta, do you have X’s home address?” he asked, naming a struggling veteran whose story I had been covering. “No,” I told him. “Why do you ask?”

“Because he needs help,” Trump replied. “I want to help jump-start his life.” Before I could say anything, he added, “I will tell you what, I’ll send you a check, and you get it to him.” The next day, a FedEx package arrived from Trump. Inside was a very generous check made out to the veteran. I spent a day tracking down his address and forwarded the check, which was greatly appreciated.

You would not find this gesture on Trump’s tax returns — if we had them — because an individual vet is not a 501(c) nonprofit and does not count as a charitable deduction. And to my knowledge, Trump has not mentioned it since. He simply offered help to someone who needed it, with nothing asked in return.

I’m not sharing these stories to influence your vote. At this point, you’ve probably made up your mind. Instead, I hope that all of us can, as Americans and regardless of the outcome, be reminded that people are more than the sum of their sound bites. Nov. 4 would be a good time to start extending some grace to those on the other side.

