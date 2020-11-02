Election 2020: What to know

Polls have started to close. Are you running into voting problems? Let us know.

Live updates: The latest developments.

Election results: Here’s what we know about when to expect results, including in key swing states.

You can find results here as they come in tonight.

What to know about voting: Did you vote by mail? Here’s how to track your mail-in vote. If you are casting your ballot in person today, find out the rules in your state. How did it feel to vote this year? Tell us.

Path to victory: How Biden or Trump could win.

Key Senate and House races: Here are the Senate races and House races to watch.

The electoral college: Here’s how it works.

Full coverage of Election 2020: News and analysis.

Show More