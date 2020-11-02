Washington Post columnists, including Gary Abernathy, Karen Attiah, Matt Bai, David Byler, E.J. Dionne Jr., James Downie, Christine Emba, Charles Lane, Megan McArdle, Michele L. Norris, Henry Olsen, Alexandra Petri, Molly Roberts, Eugene Robinson, Alyssa Rosenberg, Jennifer Rubin and Paul Waldman, are offering real-time commentary as polls close and 2020 election results are announced. Their newest posts appear first below.

Read more: