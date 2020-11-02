But he can’t count on them to rush in to save him no matter the circumstances. What’s required first and foremost are very closely contested results and an electoral college split close enough to put the election in the Supreme Court’s hands. That’s obvious enough.

But for this to work, it also requires something else, something that will put the court in a position to swing the election to Trump not just legally, but psychologically as well.

That is, it requires enough chaos and uncertainty to convince the justices not only that they have no choice but to resolve the matter, but also that the true winner of the 2020 election is unknowable.

To understand the situation the Trump campaign is trying to create, we have to look both at what they’re doing now and back at 2000 and Bush v. Gore, the model for the outcome they’re seeking.

On Sunday night, Axios reported that Trump has “told confidants” he’ll declare victory on election night if it looks like he’s “ahead,” even if “the Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes in key states like Pennsylvania.”

Were he to do that, it would be an attempt to create an alternate reality, accompanied by video that would be replayed over and over on TV. It would have multiple targets — the news media that would repeat “Trump declares victory,” his supporters who would sustain their rage, and Republican officeholders and conservative pundits who would stick to the line that he already won.

But the ultimate target is the Supreme Court.

As Trump put it, “as soon as that election is over, we’re going in with our lawyers.” While he has been mostly unsuccessful in getting the courts to put up additional barriers to voting in the last few weeks, the legal questions will change after Tuesday: Now it will be about how votes are counted and which votes count. Republicans will continue their kitchen sink legal strategy, throwing every challenge they can think of into the courts and hoping Republican-appointed judges will find a way to validate them.

Outside the courtroom, Trump will encourage chaos and violence to increase the sense that the system is falling apart.

This is where the example of 2000 comes into play. In the five weeks between the election and when the Supreme Court effectively handed the Oval Office to George W. Bush, the idea that the election was effectively a tie pervaded the political debate. No matter how the dispute in Florida ended, the number of mistakes, ambiguities and unresolved questions would always be far larger than the margin between the candidates (in the end Bush was declared the victor by 537 votes).

Which meant that at a fundamental level, there could be no miscarriage of justice if the election would be awarded to the “wrong” candidate, because the true outcome was simply unknowable.

Because of that, the Supreme Court had to step in and end it, one way or another. In that position, why not give it to the candidate they wanted to win? The legal rationale they used was so questionable that they declared that the case should not be cited as precedent.

Which is why it shocked legal observers when last week, in a case deciding whether Wisconsin could extend its deadline for counting ballots, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh cited a concurrence then-Chief Justice William Rehnquist wrote in Bush v. Gore (one supported at the time by only two other justices). Kavanaugh used it to argue that in contrast to the prevailing belief that state courts have the right to interpret state law, in election cases it is up to the Supreme Court to say whether the intent of state legislatures is being followed.

It’s easy to over-interpret something like Kavanaugh’s shout-out to Bush v. Gore. But it at least suggests an opening for what the Trump campaign will ultimately argue, that once again it should be up to the Supreme Court to declare a winner.

And the more chaos there is around the election, the more it could appear to the court that they have no choice but to do just that.

Of course, that would require a very particular set of circumstances. You’d need a close enough count in the electoral college that the outcome hinges on one or two states, or multiple states where the dispute involves the same legal question. Then you’d need a close enough count in those states so that if whatever argument Republicans have chosen is successful — say, that ballots postmarked before Election Day but arriving the day after should be tossed out, or that voters shouldn’t be allowed to “cure” ballots initially rejected for mistakes — it would be enough to change the outcome.

The Republican PR strategy will have an audience of six, the conservative justices on the court. Trump will say he won, an assertion echoed by every Republican on TV. Disorder will grip the streets. The stability of the entire system will be in doubt. The justices, Republicans hope, will conclude that the “real” winner can’t be known and therefore putting a thumb on the scale for Trump is not just permissible but their patriotic duty.

It’s unlikely — but not impossible. As far as the Trump campaign is concerned, it may be the only lifeline they have.