Second, no more whining. President Trump complains about the media, the Democrats, doctors, scientists, elites, Black Lives Matter protests, blue states, unfavorable polls, his predecessor and even White House plumbing. Biden would inherit a mess, but the name “Trump” should not escape from his lips. He should neither complain about Trump dumping problems on him nor mention any current criticism. He should ignore Trump, Trumpist conspiracy theories and right-wing media. (It would be appropriate for the mainstream media to stop covering any whackadoodle statement coming from the Trump camp; once out of office, these people are not newsworthy — unless prosecuted.)
Third, Biden should cease the strictly partisan use of the White House. Democrats and Republicans must get the same security briefings. Biden should end Trump’s practice of inviting only his own party’s members to bill-signing ceremonies.
Fourth, Biden should invite any nonpolitical civilian or military personnel who quit during the Trump years to return without a break in seniority. He will need all the institutional knowledge and experience he can find to repair the institutional damage wrought by Trump.
Fifth, Biden should make State of the Union addresses shorter and more entertaining. Think about how the Democratic National Convention kept our attention with visuals from all over the country and with panels featuring Biden talking to real voters. Since we will still be in a covid-19 world when Biden would give his first speech to a joint session of Congress, Stephanie Cutter, who produced the DNC, should figure out an effective way to produce the event.
Finally, less is more. Biden should not appear at briefings on covid-19 unless he is announcing some political initiative or policy change. Let the scientists talk science. Fewer tweets, if there are any at all, would be much appreciated. The White House should refrain from responding to every crackpot assertion and accusation from the ex-president and the MAGA crowd; Biden personally should not deign to respond. There is a difference between making information readily available and operating in a transparent fashion, on one hand, and, on the other, parceling out Biden’s personal appearances and social media. Granted, it is an old-fashioned idea that the president and the government (or even more, the president and the country) are not one and the same.
Of course, to do any of these things, Biden must first win the White House. But it’s hard not to think of the many ways he could signal the return of a normal, civil, dignified and trustworthy presidency. I suspect many Americans would welcome a break from the omnipresence of a raging narcissist.
