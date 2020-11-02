The possibility of a wave election for Democrats just two years after their sweeping 2018 midterm victory is making some in the GOP extremely nervous, as The Post’s Paul Kane and Seung Min Kim report:

Beneath the surface is another crack in the GOP foundation, as House Republican candidates are floundering in key states like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Texas, according to consultants in both parties. In districts that Trump narrowly won or narrowly lost four years ago, Biden is now solidly ahead along with the Democratic candidate, while in some districts Trump won by significant margins, the president is now narrowly trailing. That dynamic has left some Republicans privately bracing for a potential across-the-board collapse, but so far that has not happened in the Senate battlegrounds.

Republicans are not collapsing in close Senate races, but they’re certainly in danger. And if they do lose control of the chamber, it will be in large part because their moderates lost. The most vulnerable Republicans are Susan Collins (Maine), Martha McSally (Ariz.), and Cory Gardner (Colo.), all relative moderates.

A big night for Democrats could also see Thom Tillis (N.C.), Steve Daines (Mont.) and Joni Ernst (Iowa) lose; they’re all more toward the middle of the Republican Party. They could also lose some genuine conservatives in Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) and the two Georgia senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, though their races are probably headed for runoffs.

But under nearly every likely scenario, the GOP caucus in the Senate will be more conservative once the votes are counted. The same thing will happen in the House, where most analysts think Democrats will win some Republican-held seats and increase the size of their majority.

That’s because when your party is on the wrong side of a wave election, it’s the moderates who are most likely to be defeated. If your unpopular presidential nominee drags your House and Senate candidates down by a few points, it won’t affect the candidates in safe districts and states, but for those in swing areas it could mean the difference between victory and defeat.

Those that remain will be more toward the ideological edge. In the case of the Republicans, they may not have many moderates left as it is, but this election is likely to make the party in Washington even more conservative by removing some of those inclined toward moderation, of kinds both practical and rhetorical.

The flip side of that phenomenon is that when you win a wave election, your party will usually become more moderate on average, because you picked up a bunch of seats in closely divided districts where moderates tend to do better. That means that in your new freshman class there are probably a bunch of representatives who know that their hold on their seat is tenuous and so want to be careful about partisan fights that could alienate significant portions of their constituency.

Some of the most notable Democrats who were first elected to the House in 2018 fit this description, such as Max Rose (N.Y.), Elissa Slotkin (Mich.) or Abigail Spanberger (Va.). It’s not that there weren’t plenty of liberals first elected that year, too, but a wave always produces not just moderates but vulnerable moderates, who feel the need to signal their independence to the voters back home.

Why would a more conservative GOP be good for Biden and Democrats? Because the more extreme Republicans are, the more room Democrats have to move. The remaining Republicans will be more likely to resemble Paul D. Ryan ideologically and Trump stylistically, both of which are extremely unpopular places to be. If they want to toss around vulgar insults while proposing to kick tens of millions of people off their health coverage — which will play well on Fox News but repel the rest of the country — all the better for Democrats.

Among other things, it would make it easier for Democrats to find the strength to get rid of the Senate filibuster if far-right Republicans are foaming at the mouth about socialism while stymieing any attempt to enact the agenda with which Democrats just won a historic election. If no one thinks Republicans are going to be reasonable, it makes it much easier to justify bringing majority rule to the Senate.

And in the House, a bigger majority leaves room for those moderate Democrats to vote against the party when it might play well back home while the bills still have enough votes to pass. But if the opposition seems crazy, even that may not be necessary. Fewer people will expect you to be bipartisan with a party that doesn’t seem to deserve it.

If Republicans do suffer a terrible defeat in this election, they will agonize over whether they need to change in order to make themselves more palatable to the national electorate. But most of their representatives in Washington won’t want to; they’ll hope that Trumpism without Trump will bring them back to power. Democrats should encourage them to stick with that strategy for as long as possible.

