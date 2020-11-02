[Oct. 19, 2020, seconds later. Another puff of smoke.]

Wait! It’s me from the future, again. I hope I timed it so that I arrive right after the whole time-travel explanation thing. I did? Great. So, don’t listen to old me. Even though it was unambiguously postmarked by the right deadline, it turns out that actually you didn’t put the ballot into the protective sleeve correctly. I know it was okay not to use the protective sleeve this summer, but it isn’t now! So it still didn’t get counted! So I’m here to tell you to put it in the protective sleeve correctly so it won’t get tossed out! All right, let’s do this!

[Seconds later. Another puff of smoke.]

Hey, me from the future again! Could you sign it differently? I know it’s you, but they thought your signature looked weird, and so — anyway, long story short, just, sign it a different way.

[Another puff of smoke.]

Wait! Don’t listen to them! It’s me, you from the future, but a fourth time, because there was another unforeseen problem with your ballot! Sorry to keep bugging you. Your ballot is postmarked correctly, but it doesn’t actually arrive in the mail until too long after Election Day to make the cutoff, and so it’s still not getting counted! I think what we had better do is try to deposit this thing in a drop-off box. If that’s cool. I’m sorry to keep bugging you like this, but, trust me, you will not love the future I’m coming from. Bill Barr has been “unleashed” there.

[Another puff of smoke.]

Wait! Don’t listen! Hi, everyone! Wow, it’s a me reunion! Just here to spare you the trouble; Future You No. 4 was alluding to a dropbox that doesn’t exist in your timeline. It’s not going to be there. Somebody insisted they could not have dropboxes in locations that were not physically manned 24 hours a day, so yours got taken away. No dropbox.

[Puff!]

Hold it! Hey, me again. So in lieu of the dropbox, there’s a drive-through voting location—

[Puff!]

Stop! Someone brought a lawsuit to potentially invalidate any ballots cast at the drive-through location, so that isn’t the fail-safe option we thought it was. The Future Me Council has determined that maybe what you, that is to say, me, should do, is vote in person. I’m sorry about this hassle, especially in these times.

[Oct. 28, 2020. A figure materializes in a puff of smoke.]

Hello! Me again. So, I’m just here to say that actually if you are voting in person, you need to leave a lot earlier than you have set your alarm for, because the line turns out to be veerrrry long.

[Nov. 1, 2020. A figure materializes in a puff of smoke.]

Great. I’m sorry. Me again. So if we show up at the rally to vote early when we planned, we’re definitely encountering what the police involved in the incident will describe as a “pepper-based vapor,” “not a chemical irritant.” So. Yeah. Let’s just vote on Election Day, I think. Is there milk here?

[Early in the morning of Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. A figure materializes in a puff of smoke.]

All right, past me, today is the day! I’m sure everything is going to go fine voting in person, but just in case I’ve been sent to urge you to bring some proof of ID —

[Another figure materializes in another puff.]

— and also a snack, actually. I’m the you who’s standing in line to vote, just a couple of hours in the future. No snafus so far, just want a snack. Somebody took a picture of the voting line wrapping around the block and captioned it “Democracy in action!” and I tried to pelt him with something. THIS IS NOT DEMOCRACY IN ACTION! THIS IS THE SIGN OF A SYSTEM FAILURE! A snack won’t solve this, but it will prevent me from making a spectacle of myself.

[Another figure in another puff.]

I’m just here from the future to get coffee orders for all you You’s! Who wants coffee from the future? You got this, Me’s!

[Puff!]

Hey, me again. Just here to say that the ominous Trump guy “watching very closely” with his musket is technically allowed to have it, so, uh, yeah. Just, bear that in mind. Bring your sunglasses. It’s hard not to make eye contact with him, but eye contact with him just makes the whole experience worse, so, uh. I’m sorry. This is not the Election Day any of us wanted for you.

[Puff!]

Okay, so, I know that bank statement had your name and address on it, but they’re asking me now for a photo ID specifically, so if you wouldn’t mind rooting around for your passport —

[Puff!]

I have eight gingerbread lattes!!!!!!

[Another puff.]

Hey, past me, there’s no scenario where you don’t wind up having some kind of an unfortunate interaction with some kind of musket “watcher.” This is depressing. There’s got to be a better way. Hang on …

[Nov. 7, 2016. A figure materializes in a puff of smoke.]

Hush, we don’t have much time!

