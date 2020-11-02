But this news, my cousin, part of a Nobel Peace Prize-winning team? This could hardly be real. I promptly messaged Colin and, over the course of the weekend, we had a sustained conversation, both by text and voice, about his work, his organization’s role in the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the significance of the Nobel Peace Prize in his life and the lives of his colleagues around the world and, most compelling, the people they serve.

For if the work of a humanitarian is hard, challenging and full of sacrifice and danger, the work of the people they serve is magnitudes harder, more challenging and full of sacrifices and dangers for which they did not sign up. Colin and others like him agree to this work, often study for years to be prepared for it and take its successes and failures in stride, as if they’d done something as challenging as launching a spaceship and as routine as making dinner.

I thought myself lucky when he was born in 1979, toward the end of my senior year in high school at Greenbelt’s Eleanor Roosevelt High School. Because my aunt and uncle lived in Greenbelt, I was one of the beautiful new baby’s preferred babysitters. Being in charge of a newborn was a great reminder why I was too young to have one; a decade later, my delightful cousin, who by then had lived in the Philippines, El Salvador and Guatemala because of my uncle’s work, charmed my husband and me so much that we decided to start a family.

I don’t recall feeling any particular concern about Colin’s work or his career until a trip he made to Afghanistan in 2009. “Don’t worry, Jan,” he told me. “I stay in the guest house where Angelina Jolie stays when she’s in Kabul. Nothing will happen to us.” He might have been trying to reassure his older cousins and my mother, his aunt, but a few months later an armed group attacked a similar house, killing many of the aid workers who were in it.

Occasionally over the years, I would hear where Colin was working: On the Libyan border with Egypt during the Arab Spring. After the Category 5 hurricane in the Philippines in 2013. In South Sudan in preparation for the wet season, when much of the country is cut off. In Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, helping to build the largest refugee camp in the world. In the Bahamas, after last fall’s devastating hurricane. He was seldom in one place for long, but, with a home base in Rome, it sounded more glamorous than it really is. It is a life.

Over the years, his positions rotated. He now is on the road a bit less as he works with a team coordinating the delivery of critical medical items around the world. The need is escalating because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the work is achieved through the tireless efforts of various humanitarian and medical organizations, militaries and others around the world. He tells (to me) hair-raising stories of the months he spent in Bangladesh, working desperately with teammates to build what would become the refugee camp for the Rohingya people who have been driven from that country. Today, more than 740,000 people live in the refugee camp. Two of his colleagues, who spent many of those months with him in what he calls an “office in a box," perished in March 2019 in the Boeing 737 crash in Ethiopia that killed more than 20 people affiliated with the United Nations, including seven from WFP.

Colin tells me that in addition to the exhilaration that he and his colleagues feel at having won this prestigious award, there is also a sense of disbelief and unworthiness. There are so many people working so hard around the world to help vulnerable people. Why choose the WFP?

Perhaps because, as the Nobel Committee noted in making the award, it does the challenging work of trying to end the use of “hunger as a weapon of war.” So many ordinary things are weaponized that those of us who live securely do not know or see what others around the world endure — or die trying to endure. And so in winning the Nobel, WFP has a chance to educate, inspire and, yes, humble us. I certainly feel humbled knowing that the little boy I so adored has become a man I can only try to emulate. In 2019, WFP provided food assistance to nearly 100 million people in the more than 80 countries where it works. Eighty percent of WFP resources were focused on people living in conflict environments. By 2030, it is estimated that nearly half of the global poor will be living in fragile and conflict-affected situations.

Prince George’s County, where I grew up, has produced its share of basketball phenoms and politicians and geniuses (witness the founders of Google, one of whom went to Roosevelt, too). But peacemakers? We surely can count many of those in the ranks of former and current Peace Corps workers and other humanitarians. And a Nobel Peace Prize winner? I will have to do some research on that. Lesson learned: When I feel overwhelmed reading about the day’s news, I remember that millions of people around the world have no say in living through it.

