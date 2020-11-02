The rise of Trump was a character test that most of the GOP failed. Watching the takeover unfold reminded me of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” Who were these people who looked and sounded like my friends but were espousing kooky conspiracy theories and pretending not to notice Trump’s blatant race-baiting? It was a dispiriting experience that caused me to rethink not only my political beliefs and partisan affiliations but even my social ties.

There were times over the past five years that I thought I had gone down the rabbit hole to a nightmare land where the normal rules of morality and politics did not apply. Trump has turned out to be far more destructive than I could have anticipated — and also far more popular. As I watched Trump careen from one disaster to another, while maintaining the backing of almost his entire party, I sometimes wondered whether it was Trump supporters who were going mad — or was it me?

In insane times I was kept sane by a small band of fellow Republican dissenters who reacted to Trump’s ascension with as much horror and outrage as I did. The Never Trump movement was never planned, seldom coordinated and often written off. But it has now become a force to reckon with, thanks to the work of groups such as the Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump, which have produced some of the most memorable political commercials this year. Republican-leaning voters disenchanted with Trump were a key constituency in 2018 and are likely to be again this year.

If nothing else, my fellow Never Trumpers have bucked up my spirits over the past four years and given me hope for the future by showing that there were still a few principled conservatives left. I could always count on them for gallows humor in the darkest of times.

Those who broke with the Republican Party have been calumniated by Trump loyalists — and even by Bernie Bros. We have been called RINOs (Republicans in Name Only), communists, traitors — and worse. Most of us have received death threats, and many have received threats to their livelihoods. Tom Nichols recently recounted how Trump partisans tried to fire him from his professorship at the Naval War College. Joe Walsh recounted how turning against Trump cost him his talk radio career. Charlie Sykes was also a popular talk radio host before he spoke out against Trump and lost his audience. Bill Kristol was editor of the Weekly Standard, a magazine that no longer exists in part because it was so vociferous in opposing Trump.

I mention this not to portray the Never Trumpers as victims, but to point out that they are not opportunists. Many have paid a substantial price for standing by their beliefs — and would have benefited far more if they had simply gone with the flow of the Republican Party. I, for one, never imagined that there would be any personal advantage in opposing Trump. I did so simply because it was the right thing to do — and damn the consequences. All the Never Trumpers I know feel exactly the same way.

The real profiteers are all the pundits and politicians who swallowed their doubts about Trump and sang his praise in public because this was the way to higher ratings, page views or poll numbers. Expect some of these slippery self-promoters to piously proclaim, once it’s safe to do so, that they never liked Trump all along. Indeed some already have.

Whatever the outcome after Tuesday, the Never Trump mission is not yet done. If Trump somehow manages to squeeze out a narrow electoral college victory — possibly by getting partisan judges to toss out mail-in ballots in swing states — then our democracy will be even more imperiled and the imperative to speak out even greater. But even if Trump is defeated — an outcome that is likely but by no means assured — the battle for the soul of the Republican Party will continue. Trump’s supporters are not going anywhere, and, if history is any indication, they may prove even more rabid in opposition than they have been in power. Trying to create a sane center-right party in America is the work of a generation. We are just getting started.

Win or lose, Never Trumpers can hold their heads high. We made our best case, wrote our most cogent columns, produced our most convincing commercials. I know that I left it all out on the field. We all did. The rest is up to the voters.

