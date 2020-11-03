Ozel accused the government of openly manipulating the judiciary by appointing Gurlek to different courts so that he could issue rulings according to the party line: “You are moving this executioner of justice around like a mobile guillotine.”

Needless to say, all these rulings closely track Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s preferences, which he has made clear at every turn. He wields direct influence over the body that appoints and dismisses members of the judiciary, which came under his political control after the passage of constitutional amendments in 2010 and 2017. Now that Erdogan has consolidated his hold on the state, any judge who deviates from the party line knows that his or her career is at risk.

Using Ministry of Justice data, Reuters calculated that at least 45 percent of Turkey’s roughly 21,000 judges and prosecutors now have three years of experience or less. Erdogan has spent years purging the system of officials deemed disloyal; the process accelerated after the July 2016 military coup attempt. Under the pretext of cleansing the apparatus from coup plotters, Erdogan and his government sacked more than 4,000 judges and prosecutors in the year that followed. Most were accused of ties to the shadowy cleric Fethullah Gulen, the alleged mastermind of the coup attempt. By now, Erdogan’s purge has reached the highest levels of the judicial system.

Recently Minister of Internal Affairs Suleyman Soylu reacted angrily to a court decision annulling a ban on demonstrations on highways. He told members of the court that, from now on, they might as well ride their bikes to work. A constitutional judge who voted for the court ruling then tweeted out the text of the constitutional clause that assures full independence to the court — accompanied by a photo of himself on a bike. The duel was followed by a blunt statement from Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the ultranationalist party that is currently the coalition partner of Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party. Bahceli proposed “restructuring” the constitutional court, which prompted Erdogan’s spin doctors to start talking about shutting it down altogether.

The message was clear. In a proper democracy, the independence of the highest judicial office is guaranteed. But today Turks live under Erdogan, who declared in 2016: “I don’t obey or respect the decision [of the constitutional court].” He made this statement after the court ended the illegal imprisonment of journalists Dundar and Erdem Gul. Four years later, not only Erdogan but also his underlings have begun openly expressing their contempt for the status of the country’s highest court, effectively disregarding the entire justice system unless it meets the desires of the president.

The fate of Osman Kavala offers a case in point. Kavala is a businessman known for his civic activism, his philanthropy and his criticism of Erdogan. He has been in prison since 2017, but we have yet to see anything representing a comprehensible indictment. He remains in prison — despite a decision against his detention by the European Court of Human Rights and a Turkish court ruling mandating his release.

After that court ruled in his favor on Feb. 18, as his loved ones waited outside the prison for his release, prosecutors simply issued new charges against him. After all, Erdogan had made his preferred decision clear by saying “maneuvers were pulled” to free him. The judge who had decided in favor of Kavala’s release came under investigation himself.

Under Erdogan, the machinery of Turkish justice can only be described as crippled. But it is equally clear that the president’s domination of the judiciary is key to his broader aspiration to control the entire political system and to maintain his monopoly on the truth.

In every Turkish courthouse, on the wall behind the judge’s bench, the same inscription reads: “Justice is the basis of the state.” The words are attributed both to Ataturk, Turkey’s founding father, and Omar the caliph, known in Islamic history for his flawless justice system. Under Erdogan this is written in invisible letters amending the inscription: “And the justice will be decided by the Palace.”

