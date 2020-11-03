Only one party has assaulted democracy, intentionally fanned ludicrous conspiracy theories, rationalized racism and xenophobia, and attacked objective reality. It is Republican officials who engaged in or enabled impeachable conduct and broke professional and constitutional oaths. It is Republican politicians, pundits, activists and operatives who compulsively lied and damaged our body politic. Right-wing outlets spread Russian disinformation and created a parallel political universe to deceive their audience, even if they knew at some level it was untrue. They insisted that Ukraine had interfered with our election, that covid-19 was like the flu, that voting fraud was prevalent and that President Barack Obama had spied on President Trump. They have never recanted these damaging falsehoods, nor have they shown any sign of changing course in their quest to distort reality and sow discord.
We are told not to regard our political opponents as mendacious and malicious, but when one side really has behaved in politically and morally repugnant ways and does not change its behavior, I for one am not ready to forgive, let alone forget.
Likewise, I am not willing to let Republican politicians and officeholders — whether they are silent go-alongers such as Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) or active accomplices such as Attorney General William P. Barr — off the hook. It is for this reason that I think every Republican on the ballot who has stuck by Trump and Trumpism should be forced out of power and never again trusted with political power.
We do not, however, need to carry around the weight of the past four years indefinitely. There is a way to release anger and to conduct the business of the country.
First, those officials, politicians, activists and media figures who have done wrong must admit their transgressions and renounce past behavior. Reconciliation is not possible unless both sides acknowledge what has occurred. Truth is a necessary element of reconciliation; otherwise, amnesia breeds injustice and evades accountability, a critical element in democracy. Those who have broken the law (e.g., by perjuring themselves) or violated professional standards must be held accountable. Dishonest media outlets should be repudiated or ignored.
We should continue with clear eyes in successive elections to clean house of those who have forfeited moral authority to hold power. Shun, ignore, vote them out. But do not use up emotional energy inveighing that they never confessed their wrongs.
Second, we need to distinguish between that group of malefactors and ordinary Americans — our neighbors, our friends, our work colleagues. They might have made poor judgments and even voiced hateful views, but they do not cease to be our fellow citizens. Some have already come around since they voted for Trump in 2016; others might quietly realize Trump is a fraud. But they remain in the body politic, and it is those people with whom we must seek common ground. If their complaints are genuine (not disguised excuses for White grievance) and they are willing to operate in the shared reality of objective facts, we should listen, empathize and try to engage with them.
And finally, let’s not forget that we have lives and relationships outside of politics. If Trump is defeated, we will succeed in recapturing our non-political lives, enjoying the luxury to ignore social media for hours (and even days!) on end without being drawn back in by some political scandal. It is in that non-political space — which now seems as much a part of a bygone era as going to the movies and hugging friends — that we can enjoy the company and fellowship of Americans regardless of their political viewpoints.
