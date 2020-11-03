Why did Trump think he needed to embark on an extraordinarily concerted effort to corrupt the election to have a chance?

In a fitting finale, Trump closed out the campaign by railing at the Supreme Court on Tuesday for allowing the counting of mail ballots that arrive for three days after Election Day in Pennsylvania.

“We should know what happens on the night,” Trump said, meaning the election should be decided on election night. He added: “A lot of bad things happen with ballots when you say, ‘Oh, let’s devote days and days,’ and all of a sudden the ballot count changes.”

Yes, Mr. President, when you count the votes, the vote count does indeed change. But Trump believes ballots still uncounted after Election Day — including ones that both arrived before and after that day — shouldn’t be counted. He’s counting on the court to make that a reality.

Indeed, Trump also raged on Monday night that the Pennsylvania decision was “dangerous” and could “induce violence in the streets,” seemingly priming his supporters for a post-election struggle.

Trump, of course, could still win the election. But Trump himself seems to have decided long ago that this couldn’t happen without a massive, wall-to-wall effort to corrupt it.

After all, it was over a year and a half ago that Trump decided both that he’d probably face Joe Biden and that he’d need extreme tactics to give himself an unfair advantage. In March of 2019, we first learned that his lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani was heading to Ukraine to gin up announcements of investigations into Biden.

What followed was an extraordinarily brazen, concerted and multifaceted effort to press as much of the U.S. government as possible into service toward his reelection effort.

This included multiple Cabinet officials placing their official duties at its disposal and even a wholesale effort to use government resources to manufacture an alternate reality within which the campaign would unfold. It’s nothing like anything in U.S. politics in recent memory.

Here’s a rundown:

Strong-arming Ukraine. Trump and Giuliani executed a scheme to use withheld appropriations to strong-arm Ukraine into announcing a fake “investigation” into Biden for supposed corruption. In the process, officials from Trump’s own government debunked these efforts, and Trump ultimately got impeached.

The Senate Hunterghazi investigation. Trump’s GOP Senate allies, particularly Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), perverted the investigative process to lend the appearance of legitimacy to many of those same charges. In the end, Johnson may have become a conduit for Russian disinformation, and the probe’s final report was a total bust.

Corrupting the Justice Department. Trump expected Attorney General William P. Barr’s “review” of the Russia investigation to produce blockbuster revelations proving the Obama administration’s criminal spying on his campaign, thus tarring Biden and making Russia’s 2016 electoral sabotage disappear.

But Barr eventually admitted no report would be forthcoming in time, angering Trump. Barr also ordered an investigation into “unmasking” during the Obama administration. It came to nothing.

Corrupting vote-by-mail. Trump attacked vote-by-mail as riddled with fraud for months, while openly telegraphing as early as July that he’d seek to get millions of late-counted ballots invalidated (as he’s now doing). His attorney general used his official perch to lend fake legitimacy to vote-fraud misinformation.

This backfired: It surely helped trigger an unprecedented explosion of early mail voting and a relentless effort on streamlining mail-ballot counting in states, rendering that scheme less likely to work.

Co-opting the Supreme Court. Trump openly declared that he expected the Supreme Court to help him invalidate untold mail ballots. That is unlikely to succeed, but saying this aloud also pushed voters to get in ballots early while alerting state officials to take defensive steps that also rendered this less likely to work.

Using the intelligence services. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s office admitted that Russia is trying to help Trump win this election as well, but his statement tried to equate Russia’s active measures with China’s more passive hopes that Trump would lose, to obscure the seriousness of Russia’s effort.

Intelligence officials also took steps to limit what they would tell Congress about ongoing Russian efforts. Trump had privately raged when officials took steps to inform Congress about Russia’s intentions.

Deploying government resources to boost his reelection. Trump hatched a plan to send $200 drug discount cards bearing his name to every senior on Medicare. Drug companies balked at participating in such a blatantly partisan effort, ultimately helping scuttle the scheme.

Meanwhile, Republican operatives ensconced in the Department of Health and Human Services decided to spend $250 million on a PR campaign to “defeat despair” related to the pandemic, echoing Trump’s reelection themes. Many celebrities they wanted to recruit were not interested.

Using government to manufacture pro-Trump agitprop. A whistleblower at the Department of Homeland Security disclosed that senior officials ordered the twisting of intelligence to hype a domestic leftist terror threat, bolstering Trump’s campaign propaganda. Numerous top national security and law enforcement officials also used their official positions to inflate this threat.

Trying to rush a vaccine. Trump repeatedly tried to rush the process for vetting a coronavirus vaccine in hopes of some sort of announcement to boost his reelection. This also backfired: It compelled many stakeholders (such as administration scientists and the biotech industry) to demand an uncorrupted process, scuttling Trump’s timing while highlighting his own corruption.

If Biden can muster a large enough popular vote win to prevail, there will be a strong temptation to forget about all of this. But we must not. That such a massive mobilization is required to overcome all this serial cheating must never be accepted as normal.

And if Trump wins, of course, the meaning of all of this will be truly terrible to contemplate.

