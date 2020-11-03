Here are some of the things he believed that turned out not to be true:

October surprises always work and can be manufactured out of whole cloth. When, in 2016, then-FBI Director James B. Comey made his last-minute intervention to undermine Hillary Clinton, the news media treated the story with the approximate importance of the moon landing or D-Day, and there is strong evidence to suggest that had it not happened, Clinton would have won.

This seems to have convinced Trump that he needed to come up with something similar about Joe Biden, an “investigation” whose actual content was unimportant so long as it put a cloud of suspicion over the Democratic nominee. His efforts to manufacture that cloud got him impeached.

And as the election approached, he and his allies believed against all evidence that talking about Hunter Biden and his magically appearing laptops would be just the thing to torpedo Biden’s campaign. On the eve of the election, Trump was still bringing up the topic at his rallies.

But unlike Clinton, Biden was not saddled with a 25-year history of being investigated for corruption (even if those investigations of her never came to much of anything). The idea that Biden is corrupt doesn’t strike voters as plausible. Furthermore, the news media don’t have the same virulent loathing for Biden that they did for Clinton, so they couldn’t be counted on to amplify any ludicrous charge against him.

Motivating voters through fear and hate is easy. In 2016, Trump made resentment and fear of immigrants the foundation of his campaign. It was effective because it resonated with the genuine feelings of many voters: They didn’t like the fact that their communities were becoming more diverse; they felt a loss of status and economic security, and those feelings could be channeled into chants of, “Build the wall!”

In 2020, Trump thought he could easily take those feelings of threat and resentment and transfer them onto “violent anarchists” who he said were coming to burn down the suburbs. The trouble is that the number of actual anarchists in America is minuscule, and they are not in fact burning down the suburbs. In the end he just couldn’t make people afraid of a phantom.

You can run as an outsider even if you’re the incumbent. When in 2016 Trump said the system was rigged and he’d drain the swamp, to many voters it sounded reasonable. The system really is rigged against them, and the idea that a businessman who had never run for office would be able to change it struck many people as at least worth trying. But now Trump is saying the same things — he’s going to drain the swamp, the establishment is against him — even though he’s the president.

Whatever you think about the “I’m an outsider” message (I happen to think it’s inherently dishonest about the problems our government faces and the solutions to them), voters are often receptive to it. But you can’t say you’re the outsider when you’re the one with the power, especially when you’re wielding it as corruptly as Trump has.

Rallies are magic. Trump loves rallies. He gets to ramble on for an hour or two while a crowd of supporters chant his name, laugh at his jokes, and cheer every familiar applause line. For a desperately insecure man addicted to praise and validation, it’s the fix he needs.

In 2016, his rallies really were essential to his success, especially in the primaries. TV networks would broadcast them in their entirety because they seemed so bizarrely compelling, giving Trump what amounted to billions of dollars worth of free airtime. It allowed him to spread what was in that circumstance a unique set of messages, one that separated him from his opponents.

But in 2020, the networks have stopped showing those rallies from beginning to end. They’re not inherently newsworthy anymore. And it has become clear that they just gather committed Trump supporters together to breathe each other’s air; they don’t win Trump any votes he didn’t have already.

Attacking the media wins votes. In 2016, Trump’s relentless attacks on the media fed his supporters’ sense of victimization and convinced them to take up residence within his bubble of misinformation, which may have helped keep them from defecting when damaging stories came along. But it just doesn’t seem to work anymore. Trump’s biggest complaint about the media right now is that they talk too much about the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 230,000 Americans and counting. There are some things you just can’t convince people aren’t real, no matter how many times you cry, “Fake news!”

In all this, Trump is essentially trying to rerun his 2016 campaign and failing, because what happened in 2016 was the product of a unique set of circumstances — who Trump was then, who he was running against, and what the situation in the country was — that simply don’t apply today.

The one innovation in his 2020 campaign is that he is depending much more heavily on voter suppression. But judging by the determination of Democrats to vote that we’ve seen so far, that isn’t working either.

