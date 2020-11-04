Nevada is still touch-and-go. But if Biden holds that state, and wins the three above ones, he will net 270 in the electoral college when you add in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, which Biden also won.

Meanwhile, Biden might still take Pennsylvania, because he’s likely to win the 1.4 million remaining uncounted mail ballots by large enough margins to surmount his current deficit. Georgia is still in the mix, and winning it is also possible. While Biden could still lose, getting to 270 and possibly well beyond appears increasingly likely, if hardly certain.

Naturally, President Trump wants to confuse you about where all of this is really headed. At about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, when he appeared to be leading, he gave a deeply depraved speech declaring victory.

“This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said. “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

The “fraud” in question is the counting of your votes. Trump also vowed to take his effort to stop this counting to the Supreme Court. He didn’t say what his argument would be, but that’s exactly the point: Trump has already revealed that in his disturbed mind, the court’s role is simply to stop the vote-counting. No rationale is needed. It’s what he appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett to do. Enough said.

But let’s not forget that something else helped make this all possible: Republicans in Rust Belt states worked to prevent the count of mail ballots (enormous numbers of which we knew would arrive well in advance of Election Day) from commencing until that day.

In Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, GOP state legislators refused to change their laws to authorize the counting of mail ballots before Election Day. By contrast, many other states do allow this counting to commence earlier.

Amid pandemic conditions, we have known for months that the crush of mail balloting would be immense, and that if counting were allowed earlier, there would be no need for the count to drag on for days afterward. Note that in Florida, we got the results promptly.

It’s important to stress that this is a feature of why Republicans oppose counting ballots before Election Day: Creating the delayed count is the whole point, because it’s supposed to help cast an aura of illegitimacy on the votes counted in the days after.

When Trump raged that the ongoing count of these votes is “fraud,” he was exploiting exactly this deliberate state of affairs. Republicans want it to be harder to count the votes on time; Trump then uses the resulting delays in the counting of ballots to try to cast doubt on them.

It’s a neat trick. And it has a deeper purpose, too: delegitimizing a Biden victory. If Biden does go on to win — and it’s plausible both Wisconsin and Michigan might be called Wednesday, and possibly Pennsylvania and Nevada on Thursday — he’ll keep this up:

It’s hard to know how much this will matter in the real world. All this will really come down to what happens in the courts, and it looks plausible that Biden just might win by enough to prevent GOP efforts to invalidate ballots to make a difference. That is, he just might win this by a cheatproof margin.

But we should not forget that none of this has to be happening.

In fairness, some Republicans, such as Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.), denounced (sort of, anyway) Trump’s declaration of victory. But Trump and his allies remain fundamentally committed to disrupting democracy, to scuttling the very possibility of a smooth resolution to this election, if they appear to be on the verge of losing power.

Meanwhile, many Republicans remain fully committed to manipulating the rules of political competition to create an advantage for themselves in all kinds of sleazy and dishonest ways, from preventing people from voting (against them) by any means necessary to invalidating their ballots through technical trickery to rigging district lines to dilute people’s votes.

It is a real bright spot in this ongoing disaster that much of the news media treated Trump’s speech dismissively, patiently informing people that there are huge numbers of votes to still be counted and that Trump is not, in fact, even winning right now, let alone the victor.

But court battles lie ahead, and terrible outcomes remain feasible. Meanwhile, Trump and his allies will do all they can to render the transfer of power (if Biden wins) as destructive to the country as possible.

