The most obvious mistake was in Florida. President Trump won the Sunshine State by an even larger margin than four years ago, and he did that because of huge support from the state’s Hispanic voters. Cuban Americans had moved back to the GOP in 2018 and moved even more decisively in the Republicans’ direction Tuesday night. Nearly all of Trump’s margin comes from the massive swing toward him from Miami-Dade County, Fla., the heartland of Cuban America. Trump is behind there by roughly 85,000 as of this writing; he lost by about 290,000 votes in 2016. Had former vice president Joe Biden performed there and in Puerto Rican-dominated Osceola County as well as Hillary Clinton did in 2016, Florida would have been a horse race.

It’s worth asking why nearly all the pollsters missed a shift of this magnitude among such a key voter group. Such a change was always possible. Many Cuban Americans came to this country after fleeing a dictator who told his people to choose “socialism or death,” and Biden’s relative moderation could not hide the way many in his party pined for socialism and have even looked kindly on the Fidel Castro regime. Virtually no major pollster, however, came close to uncovering the truth. That’s a big problem for the polling industry.

Nor will the final results look as rosy for Biden elsewhere as pollsters projected. While it remains unclear who will win Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, Biden now leads in the first two and could lead in the Keystone State after more absentee ballot totals are released. If that happens, I will have called those states, plus Trump’s wins in Iowa and Ohio, correctly. But the margins in each state will be a few points more pro-Trump than the polling consensus had projected. This is yet another election in which states with high numbers of non-college-educated Whites will be dramatically more pro-Republican than the polls suggested. I resisted the temptation to adjust my calls for that historic leaning; next time, I’m going to do that because it’s clear that even respected pollsters just haven’t adjusted their models enough to capture reality.

That said, Biden’s popular-vote lead will grow significantly over the coming days. The Pacific Coast states of California, Oregon and Washington typically count millions of ballots after Election Day that tilt heavily to the Democrats. As they do that again this year, that will add one or two percentage points to Biden’s lead. New York has not counted a single absentee or mail-in ballot; those numbers will also add to Biden’s score. When the counting is all over, I wouldn’t be surprised if Biden wins the popular vote by four or five points rather than the 2 points he leads by early Wednesday afternoon.

The polling error, however, cannot be swept under the rug. As Inside Elections’ Nathan Gonzales wrote, partisan pollsters were wrong, too. House races that were supposed to be close or leaning to the Democrats, such as in Texas’s 21st and 23rd congressional districts, ended up being comfortable wins for the Republicans. Others that were supposed to tilt in Democrats’ favor, such as South Carolina’s first, ended up being Republican wins. Every level of the industry, except perhaps the outliers at the Trafalgar Group, has to ask itself what went wrong.

For myself, I’ll learn to trust my instincts more next time. My sense was that it might be closer nationally than the data contended, but I resisted that in favor supporting what the numbers so clearly pointed to. It turned out that simple things such as a House district’s clear partisan history amounted for more than a host of polling data. I’ll remember that in 2022.

Despite these shortcomings, as of early Wednesday afternoon, it is much likelier that Biden will become the next president as predicted. It appears as though I will have missed two Senate races: Maine and North Carolina, where it looks as though Republican incumbent Thom Tillis will prevail by only a couple of tenths of a percentage point. At the presidential level, it seems I will have missed three states, two of which I marked as being vulnerable to shifting to Trump if Biden’s national margin slumped below six points. That’s not a terrible record, especially given the surprise that unfolded.

Political prognostication is an art as well as a science. Pollsters and analysts, including me, clearly leaned too much in favor of purported science this time around. Next time, we have to rediscover the inner artistry — that electoral instinct — that makes politics such a difficult and interesting game to watch and master.

