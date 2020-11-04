So what’s going on in Arizona? Here’s the situation.

Right now, Biden leads Trump by just over 93,000 votes. Around 400,000 to 420,000 mail ballots from Maricopa County remain to be counted, a spokesperson for that county’s election says.

Nearly 250,000 of those arrived on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while another 160,000 to 180,000 were dropped off on Election Day.

The Biden campaign tells me that its modeling shows that Biden has been netting around 46 percent of the ballots that arrived over those three days and have already been counted. Trump is getting around 53 percent to 54 percent, the campaign says.

Biden is winning the overall votes that have already been counted in Maricopa by 52 percent to 45 percent. The reason those percentages are better for Biden than the ones during more recent days is likely that many of those votes were sent earlier — and arrived before those last few days — precisely because they come from a more Democratic-leaning constituency that availed themselves of mail balloting more promptly. (Nate Cohn suggested a similar possibility on Twitter.)

Regardless, the Biden campaign’s view is that the remaining uncounted ballots that arrived on those later days or were dropped off on Election Day will likely continue narrowly favoring Trump, just like the already-counted ones do. But that’s so narrow an edge that it won’t let Trump make up that 93,000-vote deficit.

“If that margin holds, out of those 400,000 he’s only going to net 30,000,” Andrew Piatt, a senior Arizona adviser to the campaign, told me.

Meanwhile, there may be another 30,000 or so outstanding from Pima County, but that county overwhelmingly favored Biden, so the campaign doesn’t expect those ballots to cut into Biden’s lead.

So that’s the Biden campaign’s thinking. But why haven’t the other news organizations called the race?

It appears that in calling it, the AP ran through a similar set of calculations using its own models, and concluded that it is impossible for Trump to catch up, for similar reasons.

But the AP and Fox reach their conclusions separately from other news organizations, including the major networks, who rely on a joint arrangement with Edison Research to make determinations, Elahe Izadi reports.

A source at one of the major networks told me that the delay in calling the race is simply over the numbers of outstanding ballots in Maricopa. The source told me that their view isn’t necessarily that the AP and Fox call is wrong, but rather that they want to see the count of the outstanding ballots first.

Anyway, that’s what’s going on in Arizona. We’ll just have to sit tight and wait.

