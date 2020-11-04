It quickly became clear Tuesday evening that Election 2020 wasn’t going to deliver either a cathartic blowout for Democrats or another last-minute twist in the story of Trump’s political career. Instead, in brief remarks after midnight, Biden counseled optimism and faith in the process, while Trump, true to form, tweeted that he was being cheated. It was, in a way, a fitting capstone to a cinematic era: a reminder that whatever the value of cliffhangers as a dramatic device, there’s nothing fun about living through one.

Trump the character has long eclipsed Trump the person, whether his stage was New York tabloids, the boardroom set on “The Apprentice,” Twitter or a presidential campaign. Trump won the 2016 presidential election in a Hollywood finish, coming from behind to defeat Hillary Clinton, who would have made history as the first female U.S. president — and whose candidacy capped her own soap-operatic life story.

Many Americans responded to that turn of events by behaving as if they were part of a fictional story themselves, be it a reality competition, a paranoid thriller or a historical drama. And Trump brought his made-for-TV strategy with him to the White House.

In keeping with the tactic that made Trump famous, the Trump administration became an extended, acrimonious reality show. It included actual veterans of “The Apprentice,” such as Omarosa Manigault Newman. Sometimes, as when a former confidant of first lady Melania Trump published a tell-all, it seemed like the White House had revived the quickly canceled D.C.-based installment of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise. For nearly four years, the excitement and ugliness have been constant.

If Trump himself stuck to the genre that made him famous, some of his followers seemed to prefer a paranoid thriller, glomming on to QAnon, a bizarre conspiracy-theory movement that portrays Trump as a messianic leader working to defeat a cabal of evil pedophiles. As far fringe as this theory seems, QAnon adherent Marjorie Taylor Greene was elected to the U.S. House in Georgia on Tuesday, ensuring that the movement will become more entangled with traditional politics.

Meanwhile, some Trump opponents took cues from inspirational historical movies, styling themselves as the Resistance. There were iconic props, such as the bright pink hats, made famous during the 2017 Women’s March — the first mass response to the new Trump administration — that depicted a female body part to highlight a Trump remark from the infamous “Access Hollywood” video. The Resistance produced stars, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and shady opportunists, like conspiracy-theory promoter Louise Mensch; enough colorful heroes and villains to populate a fictionalized Deadwood, S.D., or Pawnee, Ind.

The fiction-like antics didn’t stop there. Take Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security official who made headlines and inspired a Washington guessing game by anonymously flaming Trump in the New York Times op-ed page. Almost like a story line on “Scandal,” he spun out the drama for a book deal and two years of declining returns, before recently revealing his identity — with significantly less splash — on Medium.

For all the characters and chaos of the Trump era, most Americans are extras, not stars. Very few people are emerging from the past four years with big paydays or higher profiles.

Living at this pitch has gotten most of us a lot of anxiety, that’s for sure. For all the fun it might be to occasionally make like Walter Mitty and imagine performing heroically in fantastical situations, mundane reality has its advantages. Yes, it’s less exhilarating to be a regular voter than a highly connected fixer, much less a partisan fighting for control of your occupied homeland. But these fantasies also carry crushing responsibility — and a promise of timely resolution that doesn’t always arrive in real life.

If Americans are lastingly transformed by the Trump era, it is more likely to be in small ways than big, such as the courage to do political work for the first time or a revitalizing involvement in a neighborhood mutual aid network. Whatever happens with the election, our national story continues. We might all be a little saner if we remember that we’re the authors, and that we can choose realism over the political reality show.

