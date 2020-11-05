It is possible Democrats might claw their way to a 50-50 split in the Senate (if Michigan Democrat Gary Peters hangs on, and both Georgia seats go to runoffs in which Democrats win both), but in all likelihood, Democrats will lack the numbers for their more ambitious goals (certainly, doing away with the filibuster as a prelude to a progressive legislative to-do list). Given that both Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) come from states with GOP governors, they can probably forget about Cabinet posts. The loss of a single senator (by retirement or party swapping) would have huge consequences, so each member has even more power than normal.

That leaves Biden and a small group of less extreme Senate Republicans — if they dare to defy the obstructionism of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) — who might crawl their way to modest legislative packages, such as a stimulus bill, a $15 minimum wage (maybe real economic populism might have some chance), an infrastructure bill and some reforms of the executive branch (e.g., putting up a barrier between the White House and the Justice Department, enhancing Congress’s subpoena power, stripping out emergency powers). It might even be possible to do more on criminal justice reform, although the scope would be narrow.

It is not clear any of that is possible, although Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), who is retiring, might see their way to actually addressing some national problems. Projects such as D.C. statehood would seem to be on hold, barring a 50-50 miracle and filibuster blowup (highly unlikely with a 50-50 tie).

Is there some voting reform (at least reinstituting the pre-clearance formula; and paying to upgrade and make uniform voting at home, which generally worked very well) or a compromise on immigration involving border control and the “dreamers“ that might get through? That would be super-ambitious. Unfortunately, Republican senators, activists and donors have learned that McConnell’s “might makes right” formula helps them keep power. The only incentive they might have to accomplish anything is fear of losing seats in 2022, when Republican-held Senate seats will be in play in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida.

Biden would have administrative powers to reinstate some Obama-era clean energy regulations, repairs for Obamacare, reentry to the Paris climate accords and maybe the Iran nuclear deal. Mostly, however, I suspect Biden is going to be left cleaning up the mess that his predecessor leaves behind — especially getting covid-19 under control, distributing a vaccine if we get one and helping Americans survive economically. He and both chambers will be judged on how they accomplish these tasks.

Perhaps, Biden’s greatest contribution might not be a legislative feat but rather a return to normalcy, civility, public discussion and listening. He wants to convene a great get-together of police, activists, federal and state officials, and others on policing. He could seek to revive public-private partnerships on everything from fighting hunger to refugees.

He is temperamentally suited to do these things; whether there will be anyone to receive his outstretched hand remains an open question. When the election is settled, he might consider getting on the phone (if he has not already) with some Republicans with whom he thinks he might do business.

