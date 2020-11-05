In so doing, they had a big hand in creating the record and even the worldview — the themes and narratives and depiction of the state of the country and the true nature of the challenges it faces — on which he ended up staking his reelection.

Now they are engaged in a final rearguard effort to help prevent the American people from rendering their verdict on all of it in a free and fair election — to forestall that verdict on what they themselves wrought.

“Tonight every American should be angry, outraged and worried and concerned about what happened in the election and the lead-up to the election,” chief Trump propagandist Sean Hannity declared on Wednesday night.

“Do you trust what happened in this election?” Hannity continued. “Do you believe these election results are accurate?”

Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have been echoing these same themes since the polls closed, per a roundup from CNN’s Oliver Darcy:

Carlson contended the “outcome of our presidential election was seized from the hands of voters” and put in the hands of “clearly corrupted city bureaucrats.” He added that “many Americans will never again accept the results of a presidential election.” Ingraham, who asserted that there were “many questions” open about the process, asserted there were “unverifiable dumps of votes” infecting the total numbers. Ingraham bluntly asked at the outset of her show, “Is the fix already in?”

This is best understood as an effort to lay down a covering fog of lies for Trump campaign efforts to halt the vote count wherever possible.

“STOP THE COUNT!” Trump frantically tweeted on Thursday, explicitly declaring that he doesn’t want enormous numbers of ballots lawfully cast in this election to be counted at all.

Accompanying this is a multi-front legal effort by the Trump campaign and Republicans to make that a reality.

In Pennsylvania, where many elections analysts expect that Joe Biden will surpass Trump once final absentee ballots are counted, the campaign is mounting various legal challenges. But it’s not clear how effective they’ll be: One seeks to invalidate ballots that arrived after Election Day, but there may be very few of those.

Meanwhile, all this is being undercut by the Trump campaign’s support for continuing the vote-counting in Arizona and Nevada, where Biden narrowly leads. This has led to an almost comical disconnect, in which Trump supporters are angrily chanting “count the votes” in some places and “stop the count” in others.

In other words, the votes should be counted in places where it stands to help the president, and not counted in places where counting them would hurt him. Only votes cast for Trump should count.

How Fox dragged Trump to this point

Fox News personalities are finishing out this election with one final burst of fog-of-war propaganda designed to help enforce that outcome. Yet they played an enormous role in dragging Trump to this point.

On the coronavirus, they played a big role in pushing the idea that the original lockdowns, mostly by Democratic state officials, were a plot to harm Trump and that efforts to control the virus were going fabulously well. At times they went to extraordinary lengths to cast his response as towering leadership.

Trump relied heavily on Fox for information about the virus, and he basically keeps a tube of Fox programming running into his brainstem. So all that likely helped persuade him that calls for extreme caution on reopening the country were a hoax and that he didn’t need to do more to stem the virus at critical moments.

On the “law and order” nonsense, Fox personalities excelled. They laughably claimed that a President Biden would unleash full-scale violent civic breakdown, absurdly doctored Biden quotes to cast him as anti-police, and hyped Trump’s rhetoric conflating protests with “far-left fascism” as world-historical statesmanship.

This feedback loop also surely helped persuade Trump that his race-war-mongering was proving a spectacular campaign success.

Trump’s extraordinary record of failure on the coronavirus is a key reason he is on track to losing and came nowhere near the “landslide” his own propagandists predicted. And the “law and order” push proved largely a bust. Yet Fox personalities surely lured him down both those paths.

There’s a final irony here. In the closing days of the campaign, Fox personalities and programming pushed the idea that he was on track to a glorious victory, and that he could only lose if the election were stolen from him. As Matthew Gertz points out, this was all designed to lay the groundwork for Trump to try to invalidate countless votes against him.

We’re seeing that effort unfold right now, egged on by those same Fox personalities. But it’s failing, and the very fact that it’s deemed necessary to save him in the first place is in no small part their own doing.