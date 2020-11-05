The reality, as it often is, is much more complicated. California’s population is diverse, but its income inequality is among the worst in the United States. Housing costs are among the priciest in the nation, the cost of living is high, and homelessness — a problem for decades — continues to grow.

All this is useful background for contemplating the fate of two ballot measures California voters got the chance to weigh in on this Election Day. Proposition 22 — which would allow gig-economy companies such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash to continue treating drivers as independent contractors — passed handily. On the other hand, Proposition 16, which would have restored affirmative action to California’s public college and university admissions, has gone down in defeat.

There are a lot of lessons that can be taken away from this election season, but perhaps the one most salient for both California and the United States is this: People are forever hesitant to sacrifice for the greater good, and that goes double when times get tough. Wallets snap shut and people look to take care of themselves first.

Let’s take Proposition 22. Activists have been unhappy with the tech giants of the sharing economy for years, pointing out repeatedly that they are using venture capital to subsidize an unprofitable industry and that, moreover, they offer almost nothing in either the way of labor or consumer protection. The entire business model is designed to get around government regulations.

All of this is true, but it ignores one point: Uber and the like offer needed services at a discount. And the companies argued that if they were forced to put their drivers on payroll, they would either need to raise prices substantially or leave the state.

As it turned out, that contention won the day. Voters did not appear particularly concerned that allowing a major employer to override state regulation and effectively set its own working conditions is a terrible precedent — not when a few extra dollars per ride was at stake. When it came down to worker welfare vs. short-term convenience and financial gain, it wasn’t even a contest.

Then there is the matter of Proposition 16, which would allow for race and diversity to be considered in public hiring and state university admissions. It was designed, in part, to address the sad fact that even though Black and Latino students make up a solid majority of state public school students, they are not attending the prestigious University of California schools in numbers that the state’s population and demographic make-up suggest would be equitable.

In this case, supporters roundly outspent opponents and hoped the increased attention to issues of systemic racial inequities in the wake of the killing of George Floyd would help them garner support. At least one ad proclaimed support of the measure from “the co-founders of Black Lives Matters,” while another featured footage of marching white nationalists when discussing who opposed it.

Voters in majority-minority Los Angeles County backed it, pulling a lever or checking off a spot on a ballot for it, but across the state it was a different issue.

The biggest obstacle might have been the traditional antipathy toward affirmative action reasserting itself — a survey last year found that 3 out of 4 Americans opposed using race or ethnicity as a factor in college admissions. But the ever-increasing difficulty of getting into the high-prestige, low-cost (at least compared to private universities) UC system almost certainly played a role. A few years back, then-Gov. Jerry Brown — hardly one of the usual right-wing suspects — complained that “normal” people could no longer access the University of California at Berkeley and were getting “frozen out.”

The California votes weren’t all bad. It is worth noting that Proposition 17, which expands the right to vote for parolees, passed easily. But — and this is likely key — it didn’t require the voters to potentially give anything up to achieve a socially desirable result.

In a nation where many still deny the impacts of systemic racism and economic inequality, it’s always going to be hard to persuade a majority to make even a small sacrifice to address those issues. That likely goes double during a record-setting economic downturn: Hard times rarely inspire generosity but instead a determined insistence on looking out for No. 1. The stereotype of the progressive Californian can’t compensate for that.