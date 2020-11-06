Joe Biden has now taken the lead in Pennsylvania by more than 8,000 votes, and that number is expected to grow, as large numbers of ballots still remain to be counted, many from Philadelphia and its surrounding blue-trending suburbs.

It is likely that one or more of the networks will call Pennsylvania for Biden soon, and with it, the 2020 presidential race. Decision Desk HQ has already made this call.

One of the central strategic promises of Biden’s campaign was that he would rebuild the blue wall. He would redouble efforts to win back working-class Whites while maximizing the party’s margins among college-educated and suburban Whites deeply alienated by Trump, and re-energizing African Americans and young voters to avoid a repeat of 2016.

Biden is on his way to making good on that promise. The networks have declared Biden the winner in Wisconsin (by more than 20,000 votes) and in Michigan (by nearly 150,000 votes). Pennsylvania completes that trifecta.

At the same time, Biden has also edged ahead in Georgia, where he leads by more than 1,500 votes, and a win there is still very plausible. Meanwhile, with the vote-counting continuing in Arizona, Biden’s lead has narrowed, but at more than 40,000, it appears to be holding.

Even if Biden doesn’t end up winning Georgia, the movement there is dramatic. And Arizona’s shift is important. Some of it may be attributable to Trump’s constant sliming of Sen. John McCain. But for Trump to lose in the state that was ground zero for the Trumpist experiment on immigration — he gave his biggest speech on the issue there — also suggests Trumpism may be becoming a serious liability in the Southwest.

The win in Georgia, if it happens, owes a great debt to African American organizing. And grass-roots groups’ efforts also helped power the win in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign deserves credit for showing that it was possible to rebuild the blue wall while also hastening the Sun Belt transformation — Democrats were supposed to have to choose one or the other. This meant making inroads among Trump’s blue-collar White base while also mobilizing minorities, young voters and suburbanites.

Biden took seriously the critique of Democratic failures with non-college Whites in the Rust Belt, and worked to rebuild ties to them. But his lead in Pennsylvania is due to his success not just at recapturing postindustrial Trump-friendly counties like Erie, but also at driving up margins in suburban counties.

Amazingly, some pundits are already downplaying the significance of this win as a rejection of Trump. But if Trump’s shattering of the blue wall was treated with deep awe, the success in rebuilding it should also be seen as a significant achievement, one that repudiates the hallowed myth of Trumpism’s grip on the region.

What’s more, the role of suburban organizing, driven by anti-Trump fervor, in helping create the coalition that made this happen — and the fact that this could be done while also winning back non-college Whites — perhaps deserves a fraction of the solicitousness that was granted to Trump’s 2016 Rust Belt triumph.

None of this is to downplay the failures of Democrats in this election, from the whiff at taking back the Senate (though the two Georgia Senate runoffs that will now happen could rectify this) to the catastrophic losses in the House to the disaster in Florida’s Miami-Dade. Trump’s obvious successes with Latino voters should be deeply preoccupying to Democrats going forward.

But Biden is now on track to carry all three blue-wall states by substantially larger margins than Trump did in 2016. And unlike Trump, he will do this while also posting a national popular-vote victory that may be on track to be the biggest since Barack Obama’s in 2008.

The electoral college, and our collective initial fixation on the returns out of Florida, badly distorted our sense of this race on election night. These tendencies created the impression of a nail-biter and a looming catastrophe for Democrats, solely because they didn’t score an immediate knockout in a red-trending state.

But, in retrospect, panicking well before tens of millions of votes had been counted was the height of folly. The fact that the race has seemed to hang in the balance is due to the electoral college’s skew, and shouldn’t detract from the magnitude of this popular vote win.

There will be a lot to sort out about what really happened in this election and where and why the failures took place. But, presuming this race is widely called for Biden soon, it is shaping up as a very big win, and yes, a serious rejection of Trump. And Democrats should act like it.

