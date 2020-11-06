Something fundamentally different happened on the airwaves, too: All the major broadcast news networks — ABC News, NBC News and CBS News — bailed on the president’s presentation not long after it began. These cut-away decisions were doubtless facilitated by Trump’s very first words from the lectern: “Good evening, I’d like to provide the American people with an update on our efforts to protect the integrity of our very important 2020 election. If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” he said.

ABC News hung on for about five minutes of the lie-ridden monologue. Its breaking point arrived when Trump started riffing on election oversight: “They wouldn’t allow legally permissible observers,” said the president. The transition away from the president to anchor David Muir was smooth and unequivocal as the newsman took over the screen and said calmly, “The president talking about observers at the polling sites where they’re now counting the ballots across this country. They have been there, Republicans and Democrats.… There’s a lot to unpack here and a lot to fact-check in real time. And it’s really important because the stakes are so high in this presidential election.”

Then Muir talked with ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl about the absence of evidence behind the president’s claims. On a 10 p.m. special on Thursday night, Muir expanded on the theme, noting that Trump “knew exactly what he was doing … in coming on in the middle of our newscasts tonight. We knew when we heard that — if you count legal votes, I easily win, if you count illegal votes, they could try to steal the election — that it was time to pull out of that and fact-check it in real time. And I thank Jon Karl for joining me in that moment. And it is a surreal moment that we’re even having this discussion in this country.”

NBC News reached the same conclusion a bit later, just as Trump was quipping that it’s “amazing that all those mail-in ballots are so one-sided.” Lester Holt ripped away: “We are watching President Trump speaking live from the White House and we have to interrupt here because the president has made a number of false statements including the notion that there has been fraudulent voting. There has been no evidence of that — allegations by his campaign, but his campaign spokespeople unable to provide any evidence. He also has suggested that the polls — and many of which were incorrect — were somehow the product of election interference.”

As Holt brought in Chuck Todd to chat about it all, Holt said, “Hate to cut away from the president, but —”

CBS News, for its part, left the president as he was declaring that he’d won Georgia by “a lot, a lot.” Anchor Norah O’Donnell then turned to colleague Nancy Cordes for fact-checking.

As for the cable-news networks, MSNBC’s Brian Williams followed Holt’s lead: “Okay, here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States, but correcting the president of the United States.”

CNN carried the whole thing, then fact-checked the statements and appropriately bashed the president himself. “What a sad night for the United States of America to hear their president say that to falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election, to try to attack democracy that way with this feast of falsehoods, lie after lie after lie about the election being stolen,” said host Jake Tapper. “No evidence for what he’s saying, just smears about the integrity of vote counting in state after state.”

Fox News carried the whole thing, too, though it treated the fiasco with a lighter touch. Anchor Bret Baier and White House correspondent John Roberts commented on the flimsy basis for Trump’s attacks. “We have not seen the hard evidence,” said Baier. (The Washington Post aired live Trump’s full remarks with a text overlay saying, “Without any evidence, Trump falsely claims there are illegal votes.”)

Leaders at U.S. news outlets were caught unprepared to handle a pathological liar when he took office; most politicians try to shade the truth and avoid provable, outright falsehoods that could bubble up in news accounts. Trump knew no other way, and racked up well over 20,000 false or misleading claims in his presidency.

The mendacity posed a particular problem for television news outlets, especially cable channels accustomed to carrying everything live. The triad of cable-news channels hosted an inordinate share of Trump’s 2016 lie-heavy campaign rallies. CNN took a special beating for its ratings-goosing rally coverage — an editorial decision for which CNN President Jeff Zucker later expressed public regret.

Thursday night’s coverage demonstrated that 1,970 days of Trump lies — dating to the June 2015 kickoff of his first presidential campaign — have done little to cement a consensus among TV broadcasters. Do you give him a few moments to try his hand at truth? Do you operate on the traditional notion that this is the president of the United States and we should hear him out? Do you let the whole thing run its course and then do a monster fact-checking segment? Do you cut in and out?

Why there remains a divergence of approaches mystifies the Erik Wemple Blog. Trump long, long ago relinquished the privilege of live airtime on the country’s news channels. That doesn’t mean they needed to suppress coverage of the president or otherwise fail to inform viewers: The solution has always been to tape his public statements, vet them and present a report on air. It requires a lot of hard work, which is the price of covering a runaway liar.

There’s no way to measure how much damage Trump has done in his countless hours of live appearances on U.S. television networks. It is unquestionably massive, however: People duck in and out of television news coverage; sometimes they catch the fact-checking segments, sometimes they don’t. What they have caught is a full helping of this president, a man practiced in the mechanics of TV and dedicated to ensuring that his most dangerous falsehoods get top billing. Even those networks that cut off Trump on Thursday evening aired his opening about winning of “legal” votes.

Nor was there any doubt that this would be a democracy-imperiling moment. In his preview of the speech, CNN Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta told colleague Anderson Cooper: “I suspect that, when the president comes out here, we’re going to see a fair amount of bending of the truth. And I think we just all have to be prepared for that. We can tiptoe through the tulips and dance around the truth here, Anderson, or we can just say what we have seen over the last four years. This president will lie and lie and lie when it suits his purposes."

It suits his purposes when he gets live coverage. It’s about time that the networks learned that lesson.