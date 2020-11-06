As of this writing, The Post has called most Senate races, and both parties have 48 seats. If Republicans win in both North Carolina and Alaska, as appears likely, the GOP will have 50 senators and the Democratic caucus will have 48.

AD

That would leave two seats undecided — both of them in Georgia. In this scenario, if Democrats want to take the Senate, they’d have to pitch a perfect game in the Peach State, which, because of a special election, had two Senate seats up for grabs this year.

AD

The first hurdle Democrats have to clear: keeping incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue below 50 percent of the vote. In Georgia’s system, every candidate runs on the same ballot on Election Day, and if no one gets an outright majority, the top two finishers advance to a runoff on Jan. 5. That means that Perdue — who is leading with 49.8 percent of the vote in The Post’s latest count — hasn’t yet secured a victory.

If Perdue and his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, advance to a runoff, Democrats will face their second obstacle: winning both this regularly scheduled Senate race and the runoff in the special Senate election. That will be an uphill battle. Perdue is missing an outright majority of votes by the slimmest of margins, and if Biden is declared the winner in the presidential election, he could campaign as a needed check against Democratic overreach in Washington. Many Trump-skeptical, Biden-voting former Republicans would go for that message.

AD

And the special Senate race will be only slightly less difficult to win: Democrat Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, will be able to attack his opponent, appointed GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, for acting as a Trump sycophant and embracing Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has espoused the QAnon conspiracy theory. But Loeffler could prevail anyway, simply by running on the same “check the Democrats” message Perdue is likely to adopt.

AD

If Democrats win both of these seats (or score an upset in other uncalled races), and Biden prevails, they would control of the chamber. But their majority would be razor thin, with 50-50 ties broken by a Vice President Kamala D. Harris. Manchin, the most moderate member of the Senate, would be the key swing vote. If he refused to sign off on any piece of major legislation, Democrats would need to woo moderate Republicans, such as Maine’s Susan Collins or Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski. Democrats would still be able to govern, but progressive dreams would evaporate.

And if Republicans disrupt any part of the Democratic Senate map — for example, by taking one or both Georgia seats — gridlock would reign supreme. A President Biden might be able to get Collins or Murkowski to sign off on some initiatives, but Murkowski would have a strong incentive to oppose him to ward off a primary challenge in 2022.

AD

In short, Georgians have a chance to determine the character of the Senate for at least the next two years. If they choose the Democrats, they’ll get a moderate-dominated, center-left government. If they choose Republicans, they’ll get Biden’s best attempt at a center-right compromise coalition. The 2020 election is not through with us yet.

AD