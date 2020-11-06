Normally any amount of growth above, say, 200,000 jobs would be considered strong. Not today, though, given how deeply we are in the hole.

As that chart shows, payroll jobs are still down 6.6 percent — or 10.1 million — from February levels. (In a healthy economy, there would instead be more jobs today than there were eight months ago, to absorb continued growth in the population and labor force.) Today, the U.S. economy has a greater jobs deficit than was the case at the very worst point of every previous postwar recession, including the Great Recession (dark black line in the chart).

AD

AD

If growth continues at October’s pace, it would take about 16 additional months before U.S. companies employ as many people as they did before the pandemic began. And as I wrote this week, there are a few reasons to suspect hiring will instead decelerate.

They include the fact that the share of unemployed workers who report being on “temporary” layoff is smaller now than it was earlier this year, suggesting that those currently out of work won’t be returning to their old positions and will take longer to find new jobs.

Relatedly, the share of Americans who are officially considered long-term unemployed — that is, out of work for at least 27 weeks — has shot up.

AD

Rising coronavirus infection rates — which reached record daily highs after this BLS survey was conducted — will also make it even more challenging for industries already hit hard, such as restaurants and hotels, to reopen, especially as winter settles in. And as long as schools and child-care facilities remain closed, parents (disproportionately women) will have difficulty returning to work.

AD

The chart below shows percentage changes in employment among parents who live with their minor-age children. A note of caution about these numbers: They are based on a small sample, and unlike most data that journalists usually cite from BLS, these are not available with an adjustment for usual seasonal patterns. One way to partly scrub out typical seasonal effects is to look at the changes from October 2019 to October 2020, which show declines among employed mothers and fathers of 1.5 million and 1.7 million, respectively.

Education jobs at state and local governments were also shed last month, a result of both shuttered institutions and continued budget pressure on states and localities affected by the pandemic. Without more federal aid, more layoffs are all but certain in the months ahead.

AD