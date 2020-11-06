Nevertheless, we will see soon two, if not more, fault lines in the GOP, assuming Joe Biden’s lead remains strong: one between MAGA democracy-deniers and the rest of the party, and a second between hard-right, potential successors to Trump (e.g., Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas) and those who think some form of reality-based government and reform are needed. One-upmanship is already underway to see who can be most vociferous in demonizing election officials. Once the new president and Senate take office, the 2024 wannabe presidential contenders likely will demand total obstruction, holding hostage a rump group of Republicans who might want to accomplish something. (It is the latter group to whom the new president will have to make overtures, as futile as that might be if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell retains control.)

Republican policy debates between pro-family economics (e.g., child-care tax credits) and Big Business economics (e.g., radical deregulation and more tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy) may well be drowned out by more outlandish fights over whether to “recognize” the new president, shut down the government in protest and pursue endless nonsense conspiracy theories. (Get ready for the Hunter Biden hearings if Republicans control the Senate.)

As this spectacle plays out, Democrats need to put a quick halt to the blame game over lost House seats and lack of Senate wins. There’s no need for fighting over who “saved the party” (suburban moderates or urban Blacks) or for hand-wringing over “losing” Hispanic voters (who in recent elections have given about a third of their votes to Republicans). Now is not the time for a screaming match between angry moderate House members who nearly lost their seats and the progressive “Squad.” As someone with an interest in preventing the one functional, sane party from destroying itself before anyone takes office in January, I can offer a few pieces of advice.

First, Biden likely will be the next president because he forged a solid Democratic base, including progressives and moderates, while also reaching out to disaffected Republicans and independents. Cementing the Biden coalition is the key to sustained majorities. The progressive and moderate wings of the party need each other, plus all the allies they can get. The potential for a wider electoral base that spreads throughout the Sun Belt and deep into suburbia should not be wasted.

Second, stop looking back over your shoulder and start acting like a governing party. Endless agonizing over the 2020 election, which saw the Democratic presidential nominee get the most votes in history, seems counterproductive. The first task is a full-court press to win the likely Georgia Senate run-offs; the next will be to paint Republicans as the radicals (this should not be hard considering the behavior described above) while advancing, even if stalled in the Senate, a center-left agenda consistent with Biden’s campaign proposals (e.g,. child care, infrastructure, green energy, a $15 minimum wage).

Third, make sane distinctions. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is not a Trumper; she is a potential ally on everything from health care to rural anti-poverty programs. Do not let seething resentment against Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) over Supreme Court votes cloud your judgment. She is an ally on many policy issues. Hold her to her position that executive and judicial branch nominees deserve up-or-down votes.

Democrats have a peculiar talent for mourning victories and attacking friends. If former Republicans can impart any advice to newfound Democratic allies, it would be to seize and tout victories, claim a mandate, highlight the insanity of the other side and remember the lesson of 2020: There are millions and millions of people who will vote for you if you offer them something positive and sane.

