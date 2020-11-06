Richard Grenell, a former acting director of national intelligence, said, “The reality is that transparency is not political.” He cited “publicly available evidence that you all in the media should also be looking at; it’s publicly available information that non-residents have voted.”

After Grenell made his presentation, reporters asked for his name. “Listen, you’re here to take in information. Go do your job; it’s easy," responded Grenell, who is renowned for his combative Twitter persona.

The tone didn’t improve as Grenell departed for his SUV following the roughly 10-minute event. MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff shadowed the Trump loyalist, requesting evidence of his claims. “You should go and ask the question of the Clark County [inaudible], which you haven’t done yet,” Grenell replied.

The Soboroff-Grenell clash made for some fine MSNBC footage, though the question was obvious. What legitimate news person, after all, wouldn’t press a campaign alleging widespread voter fraud for documentation?

Lou Dobbs!

The Fox Business anchor on Thursday night invited Grenell on his program to hash out the allegations. A look of annoyance was clear on the brow of Dobbs as Grenell described his actions. The host wasn’t upset that the former U.S. ambassador to Germany was on the voter-fraud attack. He was upset that the actions weren’t aggressive enough: “This is Thursday,” scolded Dobbs. "You were filing a legal action today against those fraudulent votes. Has that been filed? Because you’re complaining about the press instead of telling us what you’re actually getting done. As you said, you have a job to do. I’m interested in what you’re doing about your job.”

PR considerations, said Grenell, had gummed up the works just a touch: “I would’ve had the letter out to DOJ and the FBI if I wasn’t sitting here on your show, but I committed to come on your show and so we’re holding it to double check it.”

As the segment wound down, Dobbs opined that Republican leaders demand an intervention by the Justice Department into alleged voting irregularities: “I’m not asking for little sweetheart letters. I’m asking why aren’t they demanding the Department of Justice step into a political crime as it appears obviously to me.”

That sentiment spread across other Fox News precincts on Thursday night, as the prime-time hosts digested Trump’s insane-even-for-him declaration from the White House that he’d won the “legal” votes. It was all lies and democratic vandalism, yet Fox News host Tucker Carlson at the top of the 8 p.m. hour tore into ... the media. After saying that news organizations acted with restraint when the 2000 presidential election result was unresolved, he drew a contrast to this week: “A lot has changed over two decades. It is entirely possible now that someday soon, the news media will decide to shut this election down. Believe it or not, effectively, they have the power to do that.”

Sean Hannity, taking the propaganda baton at 9 p.m., did his usual thing: “Coming up, we’ll hear from an eyewitness. We’ll hear accounts from Americans who witnessed voter fraud firsthand,” he said. There’s no American institution Sean Hannity won’t tear down to prop up his buddy Donald Trump.

What we have here with Dobbs, Carlson and Hannity is just a matter of broadcasting physics: When you’ve been marveling at the alleged accomplishments of the Trump White House for four years, as has Dobbs; when you’ve been denouncing opponents of Trump — such as Joe Biden — as out-of-touch, horrible, feckless people for four years, as has Carlson; when you’ve been citing Trump’s masterful economic policies and the allegedly malign motives of his enemies for four years, as has Hannity — and when Trump seems about to lose a free and fair election, there’s no choice but to question that free and fair election.

To do otherwise would require questioning their meal ticket. Hannity appears to value his relationship with Trump over his relationship with colleagues: In his opening monologue, he subtweeted the already famous Tuesday night call by the Fox News decision desk to put Arizona in the Biden column. “Any call of Arizona was premature based on everybody that I’ve talked to that knows the numbers out there," said Hannity.

Among this special group, Dobbs has been the least clever. Having bonded with Trump over his fierce anti-immigration bent, Dobbs has served as an informal sounding board for the president, and has shown a willingness to promote the full assortment of Trump talking points. He also excels at pure flattery. In May, Dobbs declared that Trump is “arguably the greatest president in our history.” The presidential excellence, he said in early 2020, sets a bar that "most mortals won’t be able to meet.”

If that’s so, then clearly anyone who follows Trump in the presidency would be a letdown for Dobbs. No point covering a mortal.