Centrists such as Spanberger face the unpleasant fact that progressive views are held by either the majority or a strong minority of the party’s voters. Take the “defund the police” movement as an example. Polls taken this summer showed large majorities of voters opposed the idea. An Economist/YouGov poll from June found that 53 percent of voters opposed defunding the police while a Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 58 percent of registered voters opposed it. Both polls, however, showed the idea being supported by Democrats (44 percent and 48 percent, respectively). The fact that a majority of independents opposed defunding the police in both polls is beside the point to progressives. No party will suppress discussion of an idea that a plurality of its voters support, no matter what the potential consequences.

The same is true of socialism. Socialism polls poorly no matter what survey one looks at. But those polls also find that a majority of Democrats have a favorable view of the ideology. A summer Gallup analysis found that 65 percent of Democrats have a favorable view of socialism, while the 2020 primary exit polls found between 47 and 60 percent of Democratic primary voters viewed socialism favorably. Indeed, one poll even found that Democrats who viewed socialism favorably outnumbered those who said the same of capitalism. Socialism doesn’t play well with swing voters in Spanberger’s educated, affluent suburban district, but it’s what a majority of Democratic voters like.

The potential list of wedge issues for representatives such as Spanberger is almost endless. Packing the Supreme Court is an obvious example, with one poll showing a majority of Democrats backing the concept while a majority of Americans oppose it. The primary exit polls showed a majority of Democrats in every state supported a “government [health-care] plan for all instead of private insurance.” Between 42 and 51 percent of Democratic primary voters also think the economic system in the United States “needs a complete overhaul.” A majority of voters in Spanberger’s district probably don’t agree with Democrats on these issues, but her party’s majority is not going to give way simply to make her comfortable.

The fact is that the Democratic Party coalition is extremely diverse. It ranges from self-described “democratic socialists” such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), to conventional liberals such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), to centrists such as Spanberger. The party’s voter coalition extends even further to frustrated former Republicans who voted Democratic out of distaste for President Trump. That coalition could unify in opposition because they could agree on getting rid of Trump. It’s hard to see, however, what they could agree upon in government that could possibly satisfy the progressives that Spanberger was complaining about.

This yawning chasm is the greatest challenge facing the likely president-elect, Joe Biden. The former vice president has spent a career leading from the shadows of the Senate, crafting compromise behind closed doors. As president, however, he will have to lead from the White House’s bully pulpit. The executive branch has enormous authority to set the national agenda through its regulatory apparatus, and both houses of Congress will surely wait for the president to set the legislative agenda. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), in particular, will force Biden to make the first move in anything of importance. In all cases, if Biden hews to the center to garner support from Republicans and Democratic centrists, the party’s left could explode; if he veers to the left, McConnell will block proposals in the Senate and executive orders will be decided by the conservative Supreme Court. It’s a task that would tax even the most resourceful president.

Democratic centrists such as Spanberger cannot run from this conflict; they might pray, but the cup will not be taken from them. The Democratic Party today simply contains too many people who hold left-wing political views for them to be easily silenced.

Spanberger does have another choice if she finds the conflict too unsavory. “I have spent most of my life as a Democrat,” she could say. “I recently have seen fit to follow another course.” Ronald Reagan uttered those words in 1964 when he endorsed Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater in the television speech that launched his political career. The Republican Party would certainly be happy to have her as a convert — or, if not her, it could welcome the millions of voters who are similarly unwilling to meet the Democratic left’s revolutionary demands.

