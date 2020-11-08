Despite the agony of the wait and the less than stellar House and Senate results, Democrats’ accomplishment should not be underrated. Four years after losing three key so-called Blue Wall states, Biden recaptured Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan and is heading for wins in Arizona and Georgia, two states that Democrats have not won since the Clinton administration. Unseating an incumbent president is never easy but doing so during a pandemic with a president in concert with a right-wing propaganda machine was even more impressive.

The Democratic Party’s primary voters made a calculated and ultimately wise decision. Going with the “safe” candidate — a familiar face, a seasoned politician and a moderate — allowed its nominee to avoid charges he was a “socialist.” His inspired choice of Harris as a running mate helped generate enthusiasm and fundraising, while providing voters of a future vision of the party.

Republicans are left in a miserable state. Their party is fast becoming the party of White, rural southern base whose resentment, fear and anger keep the GOP in a constant state of war with their fellow Americans and with democracy itself. The final spasm of denial and anti-democratic rhetoric in a futile attempt to stave off defeat speaks to a wider problem for the party.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and other Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, attempts to perpetuate false claims about ballot fraud or misconduct fed the narrative that the election of Biden will be an illegitimate president. These Republicans are dangerously positioning Trump as the president in exile, a martyr in the war against the left. Aside from undermining the essence of democracy in which we honor the voters’ choice, as a practical matter, indulging Trump’s delusions will further damage the Republican Party in the short and long run.

To begin with, propounding the ludicrous storyline reinforces the Republican Party’s brand as the party of kooks, conspirators, liars and authoritarians. Republicans should look at the Atlanta, Phoenix and Philadelphia suburbs where Biden racked up big numbers (winning the national suburban vote, which Trump won in 2016) and at college-educated Americans (whom Biden won by 55 to 42 percent). Both groups of voters are abandoning the GOP precisely because it has become the chaos party. The longer Cruz and others, such as Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), seek to undermine democracy and prolong Trump’s temper tantrum, the longer and more difficult will be the party’s journey to recover the White House in future elections.

Second, there are two Georgia Senate runoff elections in January that will likely determine control of the Senate. To the extent Democrats can point to the Republican election clown show, remind voters of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s practice of obstructionism at all costs and point to the Republican incumbents as the sort of Trump defenders who make governance impossible, Democrats stand to hold onto those Atlanta suburbs. Trump’s antics, aided and abetted by family members and the worst MAGA-friendly senators, make it that much tougher for Republicans to say, “Trust us with the Senate.”

Third, Cruz and other Trump enablers surely want to make a run for the presidency in 2024. It therefore makes little sense to give credibility to Trump and extend his hold on the GOP base. The more plausible Trump’s claims that the election was stolen sound to the right wing, the less likely are MAGA voters to abandon him in search of a new leader. (Cruz made this same mistake during the 2016 Republican primaries, when he continually flattered and defended Trump’s rhetoric on the theory that he would inherit Trump voters when Trump was forced to drop out; instead, Cruz helped sustain Trump and insulate him from attacks by other Republicans.) It is in the interest of the entire flock of 2024 GOP contenders to see Trump fade away — along with his children, who are prolonging the country’s agony. The last thing any of the 2024 competitors want is to go up against Trump or Donald Trump Jr.

The American people should pay close attention to which Republicans are pro-democracy and which are pro-Trump. The latter demonstrate a remarkable lack of fidelity to American ideals, but also a lack of spine and good judgment. Trump is going to leave office, yet a whole cadre of Republican politicians remained afraid of him and of incurring the wrath of the MAGA set. The display of bad faith and cowardice during the last gasps of the Trump presidency are not going to reverse the results of the election; it will, however, help diminish the Trump sycophants even further in the eyes of anyone who values American democracy.

For now however, the Trumpian nightmare is coming to an end. We can, perhaps, return to a quieter, saner brand of politics. We can find relief in a president whose values and rhetoric are in keeping with America’s best version of itself. The problem of cleaning up after Trump will be immense, but at least we have taken the first and critical step.