But the details of the data show that there are problems with the “Shy Trump” theory.

If shy Trump voters are causing polling errors, those errors should follow a clear geographic and demographic pattern. But they don’t.

If the Shy Trump theory is right, many of them should live in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Both are purple Midwestern states in which rural Republican towns compete for power with blue metro areas, and they both experienced the sort of racial unrest that might make some Trump supporters reticent to reveal their votes. If shy Trump voters exist, they should be throwing off the polls in both states.

But the results don’t bear that scenario out. Though the polls were off by a wide margin in Wisconsin, they were fairly accurate in Minnesota. Similarly, when all the votes are counted, Texas polls may be less accurate than Arizona polls, despite both states featuring a rising Latino electorate, fast-growing cities and an influx of migrants from other states. And there’s no good reason to think that Florida, where polls missed by a wide margin, has more covert Trump voters than neighboring Georgia, where polls correctly predicted a close race. In short, the shy Trump voter can’t explain where polls missed — and that’s a big problem.

The second issue with this explanation for polling errors: It doesn’t explain how other Republicans outran the polls.

The most glaring example of this is Maine’s Senate race. Heading into the election, Republican Sen. Susan Collins trailed Democratic challenger Sara Gideon by a mid-to-high single-digit margin in most polls. But Collins won by eight points. At the same time, Maine polls showed Biden leading Trump by 13 points, and Biden is winning the state by 10 points, though that margin may shift as the last votes are counted. The Shy Trump theory can’t explain why Collins — who makes every effort to be inoffensive — amassed a silent following, while Trump didn’t.

And there were problems in other states, too. As Ohio State University political scientist Thomas Wood recently noted, polls underestimated Republican performance in almost every competitive GOP Senate race. Theoretically, shy Trump voters wouldn’t be so cagey about supporting traditional Republicans such as Michigan challenger John James or incumbent Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. But, in practice, the polls underestimated them — and many GOP House candidates — as well.

This data doesn’t mean there were zero shy Trump voters. Some voters may have intentionally lied to pollsters, and others might have lied to themselves until they had their ballots in hand. But the results suggest that there’s much more to the story than that. Turnout projections could be off. Trump may have picked up some socially disconnected voters who aren’t afraid to talk politics, but also don’t enjoy participating in polls. The possible sources for error are myriad.

The final explanation for poll error will likely be complicated, wonky, and, from a narrative angle, completely uninspired. But the truth is more important than a good story. And for now, we should remain skeptical of the “Shy Trump Voter” storyline and accept that the source of survey error — when it is fully explicated – may be as boring as the methodology statements at the bottom of every poll.

