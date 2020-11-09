Democrats will no doubt face the argument that a Republican majority in the Senate is needed to provide a check on the Biden administration. That is an entirely specious argument. Biden is not inclined to pursue a radical agenda, and even with a 50-50 split — and Kamala D. Harris casting tiebreaker votes as vice president — he would be unable to pull it off. Without a 60-vote majority (no one believes the filibuster will disappear now), Biden will be constrained and require substantial support from Republicans to push through his agenda.

The issue is whether Georgia wants to return the Senate majority leadership to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), giving him an opportunity to resume his obstructive practices and preventing votes on bills for which there is wide public support. McConnell, who so far has been unwilling to stand up to President Trump and congratulate Biden on his victory, remains the leader of the burn-it-down, anti-government Republican base.

Look at McConnell’s conduct and that of many of the hard-right Republican senators since Nov. 3 who refuse to tell Trump that he has lost: They apparently would rather live in the MAGA world of denial than attend to the needs of the country and their constituents. If the Senate is in McConnell’s power next year, he will almost certainly refuse to allow votes on executive- and judicial-branch nominees and on common-sense legislation ranging from infrastructure to gun background checks. The shape of the legislation is not at issue — any bills would need 60 votes. Rather the issue is whether any legislation with a chance of passage gets to the floor.

The Republicans in the Georgia runoffs, Sens. David Perdue (facing Ossoff) and Kelly Loeffler (facing Warnock), are spineless supplicants to Trump and to the MAGA set. Votes for them would be votes to perpetuate tribal warfare, partisan gridlock, anti-factual Republican politics and never-ending, ludicrous investigations. (Does anyone doubt that if Republicans hold the majority, there will be endless hearings on Hunter Biden’s business dealings?) Republicans have shown themselves to be incapable of putting country over party; given control of the Senate again, they can be expected to double down on their bad-faith conduct.

Consider whether Perdue or Loeffler would ever buck Republican leadership and MAGA ideology to, for example, repair Obamacare if the Supreme Court strikes down the entire law. Would either of these two vote to keep the government running if Republicans insist on holding the nation hostage to achieve some extreme legislative objective?

Ossoff and Warnock should press their opponents:

Will they agree never to shut down the government?

Will they agree to up or down votes on executive and judicial appointments? On legislation that has bipartisan support in the Senate?

Will they oppose specious investigations into ancient non-scandals?

In short, the issues that Perdue and Loeffler will campaign on are irrelevant. What matters is that they will be reliable supporters in McConnell’s obstructive strategy. Voters know full well that they will march in lockstep with McConnell and the MAGA team. Biden, in his stirring speech on Friday, said the “purpose of our politics, the work of the nation, isn’t to fan the flames of conflict — but to solve problems.” Don’t hold your breath waiting for Perdue and Loeffler to agree with him. He said Republicans and Democrats “may be opponents — but we are not enemies.” Again, that’s not their attitude. They do not want “to get the vitriol out of our politics” or “put the anger — and the demonization — behind us.”

There are no better examples than Perdue and Loeffler of the enduring draw of Trumpism and the toxicity of the GOP. Georgia can do the country — and the Republicans — a favor by refusing to give them a chokehold on the future.