Since it was Saturday night, demonstrators demanding Netanyahu’s resignation were marching all over Israel, for the 20th week in a row. In Tel Aviv, as they passed the old U.S. Embassy, marchers chanted, “Trump is gone, Netanyahu next.”

AD

AD

Netanyahu’s silence was louder than a jet engine. His usually raucous Likud Party was nearly as voiceless. But a Likud backbencher, echoing and exploiting Trump talking points, said the lesson from America was a need for “total war against [election] fraud” and promised to reintroduce a bill to put cameras in polling places — a failed Likud initiative intended largely to intimidate Arab voters.

Finally, just after 7 a.m. on Sunday in Israel, three minutes after midnight in Washington, came the tweet. “Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris,” Netanyahu wrote. “Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel.” He said nothing about an election. Unlike Jordan’s King Abdullah, he did not address Biden as “president-elect.” A few minutes later, he sent effusive thanks to President Trump for “the friendship you have shown the state of Israel and me personally.”

He’d apparently concluded that his reported plan to wait for “official results” risked too great a slight to Biden. But he was having a very hard time letting go of Trump.

AD

AD

These reactions — from the prime minister and from his opponents — showed how powerfully American politics loom over Israel, and how Netanyahu’s long-standing tilt toward Republicans has morphed into a personal alliance with Trump.

In part, that’s because of Trump’s uncritical embrace of Netanyahu’s policies. Even before taking office, Trump picked David Friedman, an ally of far-right West Bank settlers, as his ambassador to Israel. In recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Trump made the absurd claim that he had thereby removed the city from future negotiations.

When, after long delay, he produced his supposed “deal of a century” for Israeli-Palestinian peace, it proposed a state for Palestinians on fragmented pieces of the West Bank, a Bantustan in all but name. Meanwhile, with Washington’s acquiescence, Netanyahu’s government accelerated settlement growth.

AD

AD

U.S. policy under Trump affirmed Netanyahu’s premise that Israeli rule over the West Bank, direct or indirect, can continue forever, and that Palestinian rights and aspirations can be ignored. Trump’s actions, like Netanyahu’s vision, ignored the human rights cost of the occupation and the long-term risk of the land between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River turning into a single state with Jews as a minority. For Netanyahu, Trump’s policy was a double gift: It relieved him of pressure from Israel’s essential ally and boosted his credibility domestically.

But Trump and Netanyahu have been joined in another, harder to measure but more dangerous way: their style of politics.

Netanyahu was an intensely divisive and sometimes demagogic leader long before Trump. A classic example was his successful Election Day appeal to his right-wing base in 2015, when he said the Arab minority was voting in “huge numbers,” brought to the polls by leftists. Over his years in power, Netanyahu has turned his party into a claque. Trump liberated his worst impulses.

AD

AD

A classic Israeli criticism of a government action is that it wouldn’t happen in “a properly run country.” Under American hegemony, for better and worse, the most visible standard was the United States.

Then Trump became the unhinged example of American leadership. “Be like Trump,” Netanyahu told his political allies, according to his biographer, Anshel Pfeffer. He claimed that Arab votes were “not part of the equation” in establishing who’d won the latest election.

Now Trump is on his way out of office. If, as many expect, Netanyahu’s government collapses soon and Israel heads for yet another election, he will not be able to flaunt photos of himself with Trump to prove his diplomatic acumen. Nor will he have Trump to legitimize his autocratic impulses.

AD

Trump’s fall is not a certain omen of change in Israel. But the prime minister’s opponents are right to treat Biden’s victory as an inspiration.