It took until the election itself before news anchors would cut away from Trump’s news conferences or report he was lying (in this case about nonexistent voter fraud). For most of the preceding four years and during the critical months in which covid-19 was spreading, TV news networks turned their platforms over to the president and his press secretary to lie to the American people. They lied about masks, about quack cures, about social distancing, about what the president knew and when he knew it, about the danger to non-elderly Americans and about the risk of reopening schools for in-person instruction. Giving a propaganda machine free rein did not serve the public and, in fact, enabled those who would endanger lives and our democracy.

Even if it does not come from the lips of their own hosts and anchors, networks inflict the same conspiracies and falsehoods on viewers when they invite onto their programs known liars who even now lie about the election results (e.g., Mike Huckabee and Newt Gingrich). There is no excuse for allowing them to traffic in blatantly false conspiracies. If outlets are going to put elected Republicans on air, it is incumbent on them to correct the guests in real time when they attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the election or misinform the public about the pandemic. Break in, cut them off, correct them and then say goodbye if they refuse to adhere to reality.

This might mean no Republican guests appear on many shows, but that says more about the current state of the Republican Party than it does about news coverage. We must come to terms with an unpleasant political reality: One party often lacks elected officials able to advance its views without resorting to lies, slurs, race-baiting and other hate speech.

If need be, networks can enlist reporters to explain what Republicans are saying on a given issue and how it comports with reality. They can invite Republican backbenchers who might be more courageous in speaking the truth. And they can simply present truth-telling guests with Republicans’ statements and ask them to rebut them. We cannot end the era of deliberate disinformation by using a format that assumes both sides operate in good faith.

Print and online media have come some distance in refusing to use Trump’s lies as headlines (“Election stolen, says Trump”). They more frequently provide context (“Trump lies that election was stolen”) or use “truth sandwiches” — an accurate statement of fact followed by the false assertion followed by a debunking. However, the media still errs in not explaining just how unhinged Trump appears and how unintelligible his comments are. (Splicing together sentence fragments might tell readers what Trump probably meant to say, but it makes him seem far more composed and normal than he actually is.)

Trumpism and Republicans’ assault on facts are unlikely to disappear anytime soon. It is incumbent on reality-based media to not forget the tactics it belatedly learned in covering Trump. The same techniques and safeguards for truth-telling must remain in place to deal with the legions of reality deniers — especially when the deniers are elected officials.

Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post — all outlets in Rupert Murdoch’s media empire — refused to play along with Trump’s election denial last week. (Disclosure: I am an MSNBC contributor.) Much to Trump’s distress, Fox News called Arizona for Biden days before other networks. However, in the blink of an eye, the “Fox & Friends” brigade and guests were once more fomenting authoritarian lies and efforts to convince voters Trump had been wronged. This is akin to fanning Russian conspiracies, stirring up fear in 2018 of “caravans,” misleading Americans on the Mueller report or any of the dozens of instances in which Murdoch outlets acted as state media for Trump.

The owners, board members, executives and reporters for these outlets must decide if they want to be part of an anti-democratic fever swamp that survives by creating a parallel reality or to adhere to some semblance of journalism. These outlets have put out dangerous and false information on a range of issues, from covid-19 to allegations that President Barack Obama “spied” on his successor to claptrap about Hunter Biden. In doing so, they damaged the fabric of democracy, which demands we operate with a common appreciation for truth. Responsible news services — even in editorials and on opinion shows — need to abide by the adage that everyone is entitled to their own opinions but not their own facts.

All this must be too much to ask of ratings-hungry news outlets and click-driven news sites. Nevertheless, those who value democracy must hold media to account when news organizations fall down. It is necessary to constantly remind mainstream organizations that the first obligation of journalism is not “balance,” but truth.