In 2016, 71 percent of the electorate was White. Then-candidate Donald Trump won 57 percent of them. In 2020, Trump again won 57 percent of them, but the White share of the electorate dropped precipitously to 65 percent. That is a big problem when you are only winning a quarter of nonwhite votes.

The Republican Party last won more than 50 percent of the vote in 2004; in 2020, Trump looks like he will finish at least 5 million votes behind President-elect Joe Biden. If the number climbed past that to 7 million, Trump would be the biggest loser in absolute terms and lose by a larger percentage basis than Mitt Romney did in 2012.

AD

AD

The party has an even bigger problem: Its electoral map is shrinking. As late as 2004, the Republican presidential nominee won Nevada, Arizona, Virginia, Colorado and Georgia. When voting is concluded, in all likelihood Trump will have lost all of these. He picked up no state Hillary Clinton won, and lost by greater margins in Colorado, New Hampshire and Minnesota than he did in 2016. Although Republicans have hung on to Texas for now, their margins of victory have been dropping (16 points in 2012, nine points in 2016 and six points in 2020). It could well be on the same path as Colorado, Nevada and Virginia — once competitive states but now solidly Democratic. There is no competitive state for Republicans on the West coast (excluding Alaska) or north of Virginia on the East Coast.

That is not a profile for success as the country becomes majority minority. In 2018, the Brookings Institution wrote that Whites nationwide will be in the minority in 2045. “First, between 2018 and 2060, gains will continue in the combined racial minority populations, growing by 74 percent. Second, during this time frame, the aging white population will see a modest immediate gain through 2024, and then experience a long-term decline through 2060, a consequence of more deaths than births.” Hispanics are expected to be the largest population group in Texas as early as 2022. While Republicans are beating their chests about better-than-anticipated results in the 2020 election, Democrats won the Latino vote in Texas 59 to 40 percent. (Republicans won by dominating among Whites, winning 66 percent.)

In short, Republicans at the presidential level are depending on a shrinking White population in a shrinking number of states. The GOP cannot expect to win the presidency purely through just voter suppression and a built-in advantage in the electoral college (in which the less populated, deep-red states carry disproportionate weight).

AD

AD

In this election Democrats were unable to get voters in red states (e.g. Iowa, Montana, Texas) to ticket-split; but if ticket-splitting is a thing of the past, Senate seats (as they have in Arizona) will shift from red to blue as the Democrats’ presidential footprint grows. (We will see whether Democrats can snag one of the two Georgia Senate seats following an apparent narrow win for Biden there.) Even the built-in advantage Republicans enjoy in the Senate has its limits. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is the sole surviving Republican Northeastern senator; when Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) retires in 2022, Republicans likely will lose a toehold in state that had two Republicans (Rick Santorum and Arlen Specter) just 14 years ago.

Following Trump down the rabbit hole, top contenders for 2024 (e.g., Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Ted Cruz of Texas) and many of their colleagues pretend Trump did not lose. They prefer to keep their followers enraged with false grievances (We were robbed!), incoherent conspiracies and anti-media vitriol. This is not a strategy aimed at appealing to a majority of voters looking for responsible leadership.

White male voters may have been able to rescue a Republican presidential candidate in 2016. But Republicans should be searching for another formula to sustain themselves in a racially diverse country; instead, they are accelerating their own demise.