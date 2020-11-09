But on the sixth day, she confronted me with the unmatched resolve of a child who realizes she has been conned: “Is Daddy coming back home?”

I took Flora to see Mike at the hospital that evening. I hoped she wouldn’t notice the ashen tone of his skin, or care about the IV hooked to his arm, or ask about the pink pill the nurse handed him in a plastic cup, the next dose in his daily regimen of extended-release morphine.

He made room for her on the antiseptic hospital bed in the antiseptic hospital room that had been his lodging for longer than almost any other time we had been apart in our 18 years together. There they sat, side by side, to watch “Jeopardy!” on TV.

“Jeopardy!” had been a constant in our marriage, our post-dinner commitment on nights that journalism allowed him, an editor, and me, a reporter, to have dinner together. As we watched, Mike would collect one right answer after another. I observed his performance in silent struggle against the limitations of my own knowledge in a country, language and culture he tried so hard to make my own. I never told him how inadequate “Jeopardy!” made me feel. I never told him how supremely smart it made him look to me.

Our daughter might have been 2 or 3 when Mike called her onto the couch. Somehow, he would get her to sit still for 30 minutes. Each guessed response became an opportunity for conversation: “Do you think Daddy is right, Flora?” Soon she began offering guesses of her own — not necessarily the correct answers, but just the right sealant for the close bond between father and daughter.

On the seventh day, Mike came home from the hospital. On the 30th day, he died. Between the hope of his return and the dread of his impending death, his daily morphine gave way to oxycodone. Then came the fentanyl patch that his mother, a nurse, attached to his back using gloves to keep from being poisoned by the very medicine meant to ease the indescribable pain of the cancer that had started in Mike’s pancreas but was now eating him up inside.

I couldn’t bring myself to watch “Jeopardy!” after Mike died. But his father carried on the tradition, an homage to the son he knew was smarter than both of us. Last summer, before the pandemic reshaped the life Flora and I hadn’t quite finished stitching back together, she traveled from our home in Arizona to Mike’s hometown in Massachusetts to enjoy some time with his parents. One night, she sat watching “Jeopardy!” with his father, her Buppa, when Alex Trebek announced the category for “Final Jeopardy!” It was “Historic Ships.”

The clue: “215 passengers were rescued when it sank in July 1918, about 500 fewer than it had rescued six years earlier.”

“What is the Carpathia?” Flora bellowed, faster than the contestants could write it on their electronic pads.

Just as her father had been on so many nights, she was right.

This Sunday, as we shared breakfast, a news alert announced Trebek’s death. “He died of pancreatic cancer, too, Flora — like Daddy,” I said. “Did his cancer kill him as fast as Daddy’s cancer killed him?” she asked.

I remember once running from a benefit for a pancreatic cancer charity because patient after patient, speaking onstage about their improbable years of survival, emphasized the fight they were mounting. In that moment, it felt as if Mike had died so quickly because he didn’t fight. I know that’s not true, and that it’s not what the patients at the benefit meant. Their survival — every extra day that someone with pancreatic cancer beats the odds — is my revenge against this deadly disease.

“Alex lived longer,” I told Flora, gratified.

“I’ll miss him,” she said. “I miss Daddy.”

As I suspect it did for many Americans, “Jeopardy!” gave Mike and me constancy — a sense that no matter what happened out there, on the streets I reported on or in the stories he edited, everything would come back into balance when Trebek said, “Thank you, Johnny.” His presence made our living room the backdrop for moments I cling to now that Mike is gone.

In our kitchen Sunday, I hugged Flora and thought, if I were to stand in Trebek’s place for one night, this would be my Final Jeopardy clue: “It is defined by the memories that make you smile.”

My answer: “What is a life well-lived?”

Thank you for the memories, Alex.