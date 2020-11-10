So it was inevitable that if Trump lost the 2020 election that he would allege that he had been cheated of his rightful victory even without any evidence of any cheating. What was not inevitable was that the leaders of the Republican Party would support his claims and that Attorney General William P. Barr would authorize prosecutors to proceed in investigating largely nonexistent voter fraud. (Richard Pilger, a well-respected career lawyer who was head of the Justice Department’s Election Crimes Branch, resigned in protest over Barr’s decision.)

The cynicism is endless, appalling and corrosive. Senior Republicans know that Trump lost and that the vote was free and fair. After all, many of them won reelection on the same ballots that were cast to elect Joe Biden. How could part of the ballot be fair and part fraudulent?

Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) said that several of his Republican colleagues have told him in private: “Please convey my well wishes to the president-elect, but I can’t say that publicly yet.” The news is full of reports that Trump retainers and family members — even Jared Kushner and Melania Trump — are struggling to get him to accept the reality that he lost. And yet Republicans keep the charade going because their leader is too much of a “snowflake” to admit that he was just repudiated by more than 76 million Americans.

One senior Republican official told The Post: “What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change.” It is hard to imagine a better encapsulation of how feckless and dangerous the Republican Party has become. What’s the downside? Only the undermining of our democracy.

Many countries have elections. But only in functioning democracies do losers recognize the result and transfer power to the winners. “Graceful concessions by losing candidates constitute a sort of glue that holds the polity together, providing a cohesion that is lacking in less-well-established democracies,” writes Shaun Bowler, a political scientist who is a co-author of “Losers’ Consent: Elections and Democratic Legitimacy.”

By not conceding the election — even though Joe Biden appears to have won the same number of electoral college votes as Trump did in 2016 along with a larger share of the popular vote than any challenger since 1932 — Republicans are dissolving the “glue” that holds our republic together. You can see the damage being done in a new Politico-Morning Consult poll. It found that the number of Republicans who now say they don’t believe the 2020 election was free and fair has doubled since the election — from 35 percent before the vote to 70 percent today.

Keep in mind the likelihood that Trump will never concede that he lost even though he will be forced to sullenly move out of the White House on Jan. 20. Why should he? By keeping the grift going, he positions himself to run again in 2024 and allows his campaign to keep on fundraising. (The fine print of fundraising solicitations for Trump’s “election defense fund” shows that at least half of the money raised can be used to pay off campaign debts.) As usual, Trump is fleecing his supporters to salve his own ego.

As a result, tens of millions of Americans likely will embrace a “stabbed in the back” myth and never accept the legitimacy of the Biden presidency. Republicans already believe a lot of nonsense. (Half of Trump supporters said in a poll that senior Democrats are involved in child-sex trafficking as alleged by the QAnon conspiracy theory.) This will just push them further over the edge, adding to our political dysfunction and increasing the risk of political violence.

Republican refusal to accept reality comes with another cost as well: It makes it impossible for the Biden campaign to proceed with a presidential transition as called for under the law. The Biden campaign is hampered in its ability to review classified information, conduct background investigations of appointees, meet with serving officials and do everything else needed to take power in just 71 days.

The 9/11 Commission found that the delayed transition in 2000 made the 9/11 attacks more likely because it hampered the incoming George W. Bush administration from focusing on the looming al-Qaeda threat from Day 1. What national security risks are we now running if the Biden transition team is prevented from doing the work it needs to do? We don’t know, and Republicans seem not to care.

Republicans need to take a good, hard look in the mirror. They have become a cult of personality for an aspiring authoritarian. That means, in effect, the GOP is now an authoritarian party that is a danger to our democracy. What a sad, cruel fate for the party of Lincoln.

