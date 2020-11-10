During the campaign, Trump talked a lot about “suburban housewives.” He suggested they would come running back to him once he told them that Biden would defund the police and explained that Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) was intent on destroying their communities with zoning changes. (What led Trump to cite Booker this way, do you think?)

AD

But a new study from the American Communities Project that breaks down the voting geographically suggests that this largely failed for Trump.

AD

One key finding from the study is that Biden took support away from Trump in two particular types of geographical areas: “middle suburbs” and “exurbs.”

The American Communities Project divides U.S. communities into 15 different types. In its lexicon, middle suburbs tend to be blue-collar, less affluent and less educated than the country as a whole. Many are concentrated in the industrial Midwest. They are overwhelmingly White and less diverse than more cosmopolitan urban suburbs. Middle suburbs are largely old-line “White flight”-type suburbs.

AD

Trump carried the middle suburbs by unexpectedly large margins in 2016 — a key reason he flipped Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. If Trump had anyone in mind when referring fondly to suburban housewives whose support he expected to galvanize with racial demagoguery, they’d be in middle suburbs.

AD

But in 2020, according to the new study, Biden improved by more than two percentage points in relation to Hillary Clinton’s performance in the middle suburbs. That might not sound like a lot, but it added up on the margins, and probably helped Biden rebuild the “blue wall.”

“These should be the stronghold for Trump Republicanism,” Dante Chinni, the director of the American Communities Project, told me. “He still won them, but not by enough.”

AD

For instance, Chinni notes, Trump underperformed in numerous key middle suburbs, falling behind his 2016 margins by around four points or a bit less in places such as Macomb County in Michigan, Winnebago in Wisconsin and York in Pennsylvania.

Chinni cited a variety of possible reasons for this. Biden (who sometimes exudes the aura of being trapped in footage of 1950s and 1960s suburban life) was well-suited to these areas. Trump’s conduct alienated people. And Trump never delivered on the economy, in places where he’d promised a quick fix to people who have seen the industrial base erode for many years.

AD

“They’ve been burned,” Chinni told me. “He said it would get better and it didn’t.”

AD

Meanwhile, the study also finds that Biden gained almost six points over Clinton’s 2016 performance in the exurbs, a community type that’s more affluent and even more Republican and pro-Trump than the middle suburbs have been.

For instance, Biden gained more than six points in Pike County in Pennsylvania and in Waukesha County in Wisconsin. And in Georgia, Biden outperformed Clinton by double digits in Paulding and Fayetteville, both exurbs outside of Atlanta. That may help explain why Biden is on track to a surprise win in the state.

To be sure, a big part of the story still remains the huge margins that Biden ran up in the “urban suburbs,” the more diverse and affluent suburbs closer to urban cores. The study finds that Biden improved over Clinton in them by nearly three points, a big lift given how densely populated they are.

AD

AD

But Trump was supposed to offset those gains by keeping his margins high enough in the middle suburbs and exurbs. Instead, he lost ground in them. Biden didn’t do as well as Barack Obama did in the middle suburbs in 2012, but he “stopped the bleeding” that started when Trump won them overwhelmingly in 2016, Chinni said.

“When Democrats run up the margins in the big cities and urban suburbs, this kind of erosion is hugely problematic for the GOP,” Chinni told me. He summed up the overall point this way: “Republicans have a big suburban problem.”

One other point: The study confirms what many other analyses have shown, that Trump’s gains in areas with large percentages of Hispanics appear real. Relative to 2016, Trump gained nearly four points in “Hispanic centers.” But in the end, it wasn’t enough. And the erosions he suffered in Trump country may help explain why.