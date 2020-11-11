Fox News is apparently convinced that its viewers want a steady diet of Hunter Biden conspiracy theories, horror stories linking immigration and crime, false and ludicrous claims of voter fraud from anonymous witnesses and climate change denial. Rupert Murdoch and his clan, not to mention producers and executives, surely know this is bunk; its own reporters on the news side know it is claptrap. But, hey, this is the slop they figure their audience craves. (Disclosure: I am an MSNBC contributor.)

Republicans’ contempt for the masses is nowhere more obvious than in the latest Trump scam — his claim of a “stolen election.” I have zero doubt that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and every Republican senator knows the election was definitive. Biden won. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who said he has “nothing to congratulate” Biden for, must figure members of his base are so ignorant and irrational that they will think better of him if he practices election denial. And when educated senators call on election officials to count only “legal” votes — as is always the case — they must think bamboozling and enraging voters is the way politics is practiced.

The entire GOP strategy for the Georgia Senate elections apparently centers on a belief that Georgia voters are irrational and will rise up in fury because they think they have been wronged — again — by conniving Democrats. The Post reports: “Fear over losing the Senate majority by falling short in the upcoming runoff elections for two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia has become a driving and democracy-testing force inside the GOP, with party leaders on Tuesday seeking to delegitimize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory as they labored to rally voters in the state.”

Georgia’s Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler seem convinced that ideas and political philosophy do not motivate voters. Seething, blind resentment is what they need to instill in voters (hence their letter calling for the resignation of Georgia’s Republican secretary of state). McConnell seems to agree. The Post reports: “For McConnell, as well as Perdue and Loeffler, keeping in step with Trump — and with the White Republicans in Georgia who are loyal to him — is paramount as they go about trying to win the seats, according to GOP aides and Republican strategists interviewed Tuesday.”

Democrats, meanwhile, operate under the assumption that voters are not idiots. Per the Post: “The first ad by [Georgia’s Democratic Senate nominee Jon Ossoff] for the runoff campaign asserts that his priorities, if he joins the Senate, will be managing and fighting the coronavirus, helping small businesses and passing an infrastructure bill.” In other words, Ossoff thinks voters are rational, appreciate policy choices and expect politicians to address real-life concerns. It’s almost as if he does not think politics is performance art for self-pitying cultists. How quaint.

Meanwhile, Raphael Warnock, the other Georgia Democrat preparing for a Senate runoff election, “has talked up his rise from being one of 12 children growing up in the Savannah projects to running the church the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. [preached at] as a platform for national change.” Hope, change, progress. He is not selling hate or fear.

The metaphor in the closing days of the Trump campaign was striking: Trump held campaign rallies that apparently became superspreader events. He also left supporters stranded in the cold in remote locations without transportation back to their homes or vehicles. Total disregard for their well-being is part and parcel of the Trump campaign. Respect? Hardly.

Republicans’ leap into anti-democratic conspiracy theories, climate change denial and economic illiteracy (selling protectionism and fear of immigration) reflects their abiding belief that politics is about inflaming ignorant people — or making people ignorant about the real choices they have. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley (a product of Stanford and Yale Law School), Cruz (Princeton and Harvard Law School), Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (Harvard and Harvard Law School) and the rest of the possible 2024 Republican contenders are not stupid. But they apparently think their voters are, and they think their political careers depend on voters’ irrationality, bigotry and gullibility.

The MAGA voters are right: Many politicians and media personalities regard them with contempt. But they come from their own party and movement, and they are laughing all the way to the bank. There is nothing they think their voters won’t buy.

