His experience of decades in government and his willingness to surround himself with smart, well-connected people allowed him to roll out dozens of names for his transition team. These people know what goes on in the massive executive branch and what tasks they face; they don’t need Trump administration officials — many of whom are unqualified and hostile to the mission of their agencies — to lead them around. Biden is organized, and he’s focused. The White House staff and the Cabinet will get rolled out in due course.

Reporters did their best to press him, in effect asking whether President Trump is screwing up his transition. Nope, everything is moving ahead: “Well, first of all, we’re already beginning the transition. We’re well underway,” Biden said. “And the ability for the administration in any way, by failure to recognize our win, there’s not a change to the dynamic at all in what we’re able to do.”

What about the presidential daily briefing? It would be nice to have, Biden conceded, but he does not have operational control anyway. How can he work with Republicans if they don’t admit he won? Biden smiled, promising they will come around: “They will. They will.”

In response to a question about whether Trump has decapitated our national security apparatus by firing the senior Pentagon staff, Biden made clear that he knows foreign leaders and is reaffirming his relationship with them. “Well, first of all, I’m letting them know that America is back. We’re going to be back in the game. It’s not America alone,” he said, summarizing his message. He went on: “I’ve had the opportunity to speak with now six world leaders and the response has been very fulsome, energetic, and they’re all looking forward to being able to, from Great Britain, to France, Germany, to Canada, etc., and Ireland. ... I have a number of other calls to return, and so I feel confident that we’re going to be able to put America back in the place of respect that it had before.” You could almost hear the world leaders and our own diplomatic corps exhale with relief. A grown-up who knows stuff!

Most amusing were his remarks about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is shamefully abetting Trump’s attack on the legitimacy of the election. “I haven’t had a chance to speak to Mitch. My expectation is that I will do that, not too distant future,” Biden said with a smile. Rather than anger, he expressed pity for the “the whole Republican Party [that] has been put in a position, with a few notable exceptions, of being mildly intimidated by the sitting president.” He said it all without rancor. He knows he will be president; they do, too.

He suggested having a Senate majority would be “nice,” but if not, McConnell had said he would work with him on appointments. “I take McConnell at his word. I understand he said that he will make it clear who he’s prepared to support, not support, and that’s a negotiation that I’m sure we’ll have,” he said. “Look, one of the things that I would do as president-elect and when I become president is lay out to Republicans, as well as the Democrats, who we intend to name for each Cabinet position.” Biden knows how to do the job before taking office far better than the incumbent — or just about any other Democratic contender might. And he knows to ignore Republicans’ posturing on health care. “There’s going to be significant pressure to deal with health care. Their own constituencies are in that position,” he said. “I think we can get a lot done.”

Maybe someone else could have racked up more than 300 electoral votes, as Biden is on track to achieve, and a record popular-vote margin over an incumbent president (although I am hard-pressed to think of who that might be). However, I am certain no other Democrat has the temperament, the experience and the relationships that allow Biden to carry out this transition under these circumstances.

During the primary, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg used to say, “Just imagine turning on the TV, seeing your president, and feeling your blood pressure go down instead of up.” He’s not even sworn in, and I bet many Americans are already feeling the psychic and physiological benefits of Biden’s election. Before covid-19 hit, Buttigieg reminded voters that even with Trump gone, we would “need a president who can pick up the pieces, who can bring the country together.” I think we found him.