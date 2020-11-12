I don’t think this note should come as a surprise to any longtime readers of Act Four, but I did want to offer a quick update for anyone who might be interested. In keeping with my move from blogging to editing and writing a column, we’ve decided to sunset this vertical, since it’s no longer a proper blog. The URL should start redirecting to my author page shortly, but if you’re concerned with updating a feed, you’ll be able to find my work here going forward. I’m delighted that Sonny Bunch, a longtime contributor to Act Four, will be staying with Post Opinions as a contributing columnist. You’ll be able to follow his work here. We’ll both be popping up regularly under the “Columnists” section on the Opinions main page, and you can subscribe to the Opinions A.M. and P.M. newsletters if you’d like to have us delivered directly to your inbox.