This norm is truly fundamental to a rule-of-law system because that system swings an immensely expensive apparatus into operation in response to allegations. Responding to an allegation in court requires the expenditure of public funds, as well as the expense of time, money and energy of the parties. When the allegation is false, it is equivalent to the brazen theft of the victim’s reputation and standing in the community, and the fight to repair the damage can eviscerate that person’s life force. It also diminishes the value and viability of the legal system as a whole, gumming up the works, undermining legitimacy and confidence in the fairness of our system. A healthy legal system requires that we minimize false accusations.
This is why we have penalties for frivolous lawsuits throughout our legal system — state and federal.
President Trump’s challenge to vote counts — communicated mostly through angry tweets and thus-far baseless and specious lawsuits — have been rife with such accusations. This shouldn’t perhaps surprise us from someone who gained much of his rise to prominence by happily inhabiting the role of birther in chief.
More ominously, leading figures on the right have openly abandoned the obvious standard that those who bring allegations should also bring evidence. This is not a recent development.
Let me share a 2017 email exchange between myself and Fox News host Tucker Carlson after he broadcast my face on his television show and permitted his guest, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to falsely allege that, in my classroom at Harvard, I taught that the rise of Trump was similar to the rise of Hitler. Immediately following that broadcast, I received death threats called into my office phone. I wrote to both Fox News and Carlson requesting a correction. I received none. Here is the exchange that resulted:
Danielle Allen: You failed to vet your interviewee for factual accuracy or to take responsibility for the falsehoods articulated on your show.Tucker Carlson: How would I have vetted that claim? You compared Trump’s election to the rise of Hitler in the Washington Post. It didn’t seem outlandish to suggest that you might teach similar things in class. And, in fact, I still have no evidence that you haven’t taught that in class. How can I verify that?Allen: Before accepting the interview, you should have asked him for his sources. Journalism should be based on facts, not your gut instinct for what is or is not outlandish. You were broadcasting a national story that directly affects people’s professional reputations. Also, even here, in this email, you are inaccurate. I wrote my piece in [February] 2016. Trump was not yet even the party nominee. I did not ever compare his election to the rise of Hitler. Not in print, not orally, ever. I compared his fast rise within a fractured Republican party during the primary to Hitler’s rise in a similarly fractured Germany.Carlson: I’m committed to accuracy. You say you’ve never compared Trump’s rise to Hitler’s rise in class. How can we prove that?Allen: Basic journalistic protocol would suggest that you should have begun by asking Mr. Kirk that sort of question.Carlson: I had no idea he was going to say you’d made that comparison in class. I’d be happy to correct the record. Just send me conclusive evidence you’ve never made that comparison while teaching. Thanks.Allen: You have my word and until Mr. Kirk provides you with any evidence to support his claim or any sources for his claim, the burden is not on me.Carlson: I hear that a lot, unfortunately.
In ancient Greece, Athenian democrats understood that establishing social sanctions against false accusations — and avoiding situations in which people are being asked to prove a negative — was one of the most important pillars of maintaining a healthy democratic culture. For this reason, they reserved one of their most bitter epithets for people who trafficked in false accusations. They were “sycophants,” a colorful and metaphorical Greek word whose literal meaning “fig-sucker” hardly disguises its vulgar connotations. Sycophants were the lowest of the low because they took the best of democracy — the rule of law, process and procedure — and sought to turn it against itself in order to incapacitate opponents and secure power.
For us, the meaning of the word has changed. No longer does it name the person who traffics in false accusations. Instead, it refers to the person who secures power through deceitful enablement of the powerful. But it seems like we’ve got plenty of both problems on our hands these days.
