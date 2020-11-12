In calling out “Democrats and Republicans alike,” Biden tacitly admitted that his own party bears much of the responsibility for that choice not to cooperate. Indeed, on the two biggest issues of 2020 — pandemic relief and police reform — it was Democrats who blocked bipartisan action. Despite offers of unlimited amendments, Senate Democrats filibustered proceeding to Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) police reform legislation to capitalize on the racial unrest roiling the country and block President Trump from being part of a bipartisan solution. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) refused White House offers of $1.8 trillion in covid-19 relief because, she said, “the President only wants his name on a check to go out before Election Day.” Apparently, Pelosi cared more about stopping Trump from putting his name on a check before Election Day than helping struggling Americans. Even members of her own caucus, such as Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), called her out, tweeting, “People in need can’t wait until February. 1.8 trillion is significant & more than twice Obama stimulus.”

AD

AD

If Biden wants to restore unity, he will have to persuade his fellow Democrats to abandon this kind of raw partisanship, moderate their demands, agree to some Republican priorities — and sometimes accept “no” for an answer. None of that will happen if Democrats win control of the Senate in January, when the people of Georgia settle the last two outstanding Senate races of the 2020 election.

Imagine for a moment how the Democratic majority in the Senate would respond if the Republican minority tried to do what Democrats repeatedly did to Trump, by filibustering a top priority. They will eliminate the filibuster. Anyone who believes that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) will make a lone stand with Senate Republicans against his president and his party to protect it is sadly mistaken. And once the filibuster is eliminated, the pressure on Biden from his party’s progressive wing to pass their radical agenda will be unrelenting.

A Republican Senate would insulate Biden from that pressure, because it would take the most extreme elements of the left’s agenda off the table. GOP control would free Biden to do what he does best: compromise. I saw this up close in the 1990s, when I was the spokesman for Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jesse Helms (R-N.C.). Biden was the committee’s ranking member. Helms was the most conservative member of the Senate. Yet they teamed up to pass many pieces of legislation, including the Helms-Biden Act, which restored U.S. payments to the United Nations and reorganized the State Department. When Helms retired, Biden gave a moving tribute to him on the Senate floor. “Jesse, I love you,” he said.

AD

AD

If Biden could work with Helms, he can work with Mitch McConnell to get things done. But that will require pushing back on the Sanders-Warren-Ocasio-Cortez wing of his party and focusing on areas where Republicans and Democrats can agree. Indeed, it used to be that when new presidents took office, one of their first acts was to find opportunities for bipartisan cooperation. When Bill Clinton took office, he invited his Republican and Democratic predecessors to the White House to push for passage of the North American Free Trade Agreement. When George W. Bush took office, he reached out to liberal Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.) to pass the No Child Left Behind Act.

Unfortunately, both Barack Obama and Trump broke with this tradition. Biden should restore it. The main obstacle will not be Republicans but fellow Democrats, who see Biden not as their leader but as a vessel by which to take power and enact their agenda. During the campaign, Biden promised not to pursue socialism but to push back on it. (“I beat the socialist,” he said.) He needs a Republican Senate to fulfill that promise.

Read more:

AD