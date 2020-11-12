“You have people trying to delegitimize the President-elect of the United States right now,” McEnany said, adding that Trump won the Electoral College. “You have people out there that are calling for recounts that are unsubstantiated based on no evidence."

On the same day, McEnany commended Obama for accepting the results of the 2016 election and working with President-elect Trump during the transition, even calling Obama a "hero."

“We’re commending the people who have put feelings aside and done what’s for the betterment of the country and that’s President Obama,” she said. “Who put out a statement when this all was going on saying, ‘Look, we believe the vote represents the voice of the American people.’ And he has acted like a gracious, really hero in all of this, the way he’s accepted this and moved on.”