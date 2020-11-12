Time and again, McEnany has appeared before cameras to tout the Trump campaign’s nonsensical allegations about voter fraud and irregularities that have magically concentrated in states desperately needed by the president. On Wednesday night, for instance, McEnany spoke on Sean Hannity’s show about a round of fresh affidavits that point to … what? Citing an affidavit from Wayne County, Mich. (home to Detroit), McEnany told Hannity, “Another woman said she heard, at 11:43 p.m., a poll watcher say, ‘Tonight, this is our house.’ Seventeen minutes later, that election official … started to use slurs against black Donald Trump supporters.”
In her role as Trump campaign adviser, McEnany’s job is to deceive Fox News viewers into believing that all these rumors and paperwork and evidence-free allegations actually amount to something. They do not.
Yet it’s clear that McEnany has been so busy tearing down American democracy for the Trump campaign that she’s neglected her other job tearing down American democracy for the Trump White House. During her “Fox & Friends” interview, Kilmeade asked about a statement by Republican Sen. James Lankford (Okla.) to “step in” if President-elect Biden isn’t given access to intelligence briefings. What about that? McEnany: “I haven’t spoken to the president about that — that would be a question more for the White House but I will say that all laws are being followed with regard to an expected transition.”
Boldface added to highlight perhaps the greatest moment of misdirection of the past five years.
The crew at “Fox & Friends” didn’t blink.
Instead, they just teed up another talking point for the White House press secretary who, apparently, does not perform that function when she doesn’t want to. Co-host Steve Doocy asked about a pro-Trump Washington event this weekend. “He has 72 million people who love him, who want to show up and support him,” McEnany said. "His base is strong and there is no denying that this president is the titular head of our party for many decades to come.”
With that last sentence, McEnany titled into North Korea-style sycophancy. Trump is 74; “many decades,” by our count, is at least 30 years — as close to a claim of immortality as you will find on cable news.
And, again, the “Fox & Friends” crew found it just so normal.
A perfect question for McEnany would have been: What was your view of voter fraud four years ago, when Donald Trump was designated president-elect? As CNN reported, McEnany appeared on CNN in November 2016 and dissed those who were raising concerns about the counts:
“You have people trying to delegitimize the President-elect of the United States right now,” McEnany said, adding that Trump won the Electoral College. “You have people out there that are calling for recounts that are unsubstantiated based on no evidence."On the same day, McEnany commended Obama for accepting the results of the 2016 election and working with President-elect Trump during the transition, even calling Obama a "hero."“We’re commending the people who have put feelings aside and done what’s for the betterment of the country and that’s President Obama,” she said. “Who put out a statement when this all was going on saying, ‘Look, we believe the vote represents the voice of the American people.’ And he has acted like a gracious, really hero in all of this, the way he’s accepted this and moved on.”
McEnany must have used a protractor to pull off this 180-degree turnabout — a marvel of hypocrisy.
