Trump’s lame-duck temper tantrums, illustrated

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2:30 a.m.:

I won!

Thursday.

Friday.

Saturday.

Sunday.

Monday.

Tuesday.

Now.

And forever.

And ever…

And ever.

Absurd America examines the idiosyncrasies of life in the United States. Follow on Twitter, Instagram, or join the Facebook group.

