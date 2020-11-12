November 12, 2020
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2:30 a.m.:
I won!
Thursday.
Friday.
Saturday.
Sunday.
Monday.
Tuesday.
Now.
And forever.
And ever…
And ever.
Absurd America examines the idiosyncrasies of life in the United States. Follow on Twitter, Instagram, or join the Facebook group.
