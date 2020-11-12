Yes, yes, I know: Cultural writing has always been political. Recall the broadsides against Ronald Reagan-era blockbuster filmmaking! Consider the great early critics who flourished in political settings, such as James Agee at the Nation and Otis Ferguson at the New Republic! Don’t make me remind you about Pauline Kael’s dismissal of “Dirty Harry” as fascist!

Still, it feels as though the Trump era has brought a different tenor and urgency to critical communiques. This newspaper’s columnist Megan McArdle noted the trend a few weeks ahead of the election: “The strangest development of the last five years or so is that all the movie and arts and food writers seem to want to do is talk politics, while all the politics people I know just want to talk about music and television and food.”

That’s mainly a function of Twitter dominating the lives of so many writers and reporters, and Trump in turn dominating so much of the conversation on Twitter. How can we be expected to focus on trivia and ephemera such as movies or TV when the future of the country is at stake because Trump just tweeted about someone being a low IQ loser?

The results of this reorientation are striking.

I remember being shocked — literally, sitting at my computer, mouth agape, stunned into mumbling incoherently — when I found out that the New York Times’s revered book critic, Michiko Kakutani, was stepping down from her position as the most powerful literary critic in the Western world because she wanted “to focus on longer pieces about politics and culture.” Her first book, published a little less than a year after she stepped down, was about Trump.

RogerEbert.com’s team of editors justified the website’s first presidential endorsement by saying “the fact that we are doing so today reflects the importance of this decision.” The actual person endorsed will be a surprise to literally no one — you could probably count the number of Rotten Tomatoes-certified critics who have voted for any Republican presidential candidate ever on your fingers and toes — but it’s telling that they felt the need to make their voice heard in an official, institutional way.

Even more recently, the gaming site Kotaku published a review of the PlayStation 5. Ostensibly, this is a piece of service journalism, until it asks a highly unusual question: “How can anyone, at this very moment in time, review this thing?”

What’s the issue? Is the hardware too complex? Are there too few games compatible with the platform, leaving reviewers incapable of analyzing its abilities? If only.

“I’ve also wondered if anyone even has the energy to care about — let alone the means to buy —$500 electronics anymore,” Ian Walker wrote. “The world is still reeling under the weight of the covid-19 pandemic. There are more Americans out of work right now than at any point in the country’s history, with no relief in sight. … [T]he growing threat of widespread political violence supersede[s] any enthusiasm about the console’s SSD or how ray tracing makes reflections more realistic.”

Ah.

This isn’t to say critics can’t or shouldn’t use their skills to analyze Trump: The Times’s James Poniewozik’s “Audience of One: Donald Trump, Television, and the Fracturing of America” is astute and insightful, as is Washington Post nonfiction critic Carlos Lozada’s book about the books of the Trump era, “What Were We Thinking: A Brief Intellectual History of the Trump Era.” Lozada and Poniewozik parlayed their core competencies in a way that helped us understand our moment. They weren’t just using the page as a way to display to the world their mental fixations and agitations.

Trump’s exeunt will, hopefully, allow some of the apocalyptic tendency in American cultural writing to fade a bit in the coming months.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to write my review of “Fatman.”

In this movie, Santa (Mel Gibson) comes to grips with his place in an increasingly cruel society and his need to serve as a symbol for the world’s children while simultaneously propping up the world’s economy by encouraging holiday spending. Given Santa’s employment by the American military as a contractor and his urge to make the world a better place, some might say it is the perfect post-Trump entertainment, a reminder of America’s ability to make the world great again through a combination of cultural, economic and military might.

Indeed, you could argue Joe Biden’s election represents …

Sorry. Sorry. It’ll be a tough habit to break, but American politics, and American cultural conversations, will be better for it.

