Cherry’s firing — and the ensuing backlash from conservatives who venerated him as a politically incorrect folk hero — is but one anecdote in a longer national drama in which a holiday intended to remember Canadian military sacrifice devolves into a battlefield of contemporary culture wars.

This year’s front was Whole Foods, a store that had “banned” employees from wearing Remembrance Day poppies at work, as the headlines dramatically put it. Conservatives responded furiously, with leading Tory politicians leveling insults and calls for boycotts against a chain synonymous with urban progressivism. (Disclosure: Whole Foods is owned by Amazon. Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Post.) Though Whole Foods backed down, Ontario’s Conservative premier, Doug Ford, promises to “introduce legislation immediately” to prevent it from happening again. The moral panic echoed earlier freak-outs over purported sightings of white poppies, rainbow poppies, or in Cherry’s case, no poppies at all.

Though much of the Canadian left has scrambled to be on the popular side of this kulturkampf, or cultural struggle — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retweeted criticism of Whole Foods and a lawmaker from the New Democratic Party drafted an anti-Whole Foods petition — others have played to stereotype. In an opinion piece for Canadian Dimension (“A leading voice of the left in Canada since 1963”), Yves Engler decried Remembrance Day as an ugly symbol of “martial patriotism” that helps foster “an ideological climate that supports never-ending militarism and future wars.” As long as someone, somewhere, is saying this sort of thing, the vigilance of the poppy police will continue.

Like all good culture wars, the extreme defensiveness around Remembrance Day and its symbols is only possible because of how stylized the modern observance of the holiday has become. Unlike in the United States, where cultural conventions around “honoring the troops” are relatively fluid and focus more on recent conflicts, Canada’s rituals remain very much tied to traditions that arose after World War I and have remained mostly static since.

Visiting Belfast a few years ago, I was startled to discover that the protestant part of Northern Ireland honors the memories of its soldiers almost exactly the same way Canada does, with poppies, Flanders Fields, “Lest we forget,” tin hats on white crosses and the rest. The similarity inspired me to look at Canadian Remembrance Day a bit differently when I returned. It was a less organically Canadian tradition than I had been taught, and more a shared imperial inheritance intended to promote a very time-specific notion of British valor.

For Britain’s “white dominions,” World War I marked the first time they were required to make substantial human sacrifice for an empire they had already grown considerably independent from. Fighting for the British side in that complex European power struggle didn’t have great intuitive appeal, yet the loss of so many colonial lives still forged powerful sentimental attachment to the empire’s goriest battlefields — Gallipoli for Australia and New Zealand, Delville Wood for South Africa, the Somme for Ireland, and Vimy Ridge for Canada.

Such bloodlettings both strengthened and weakened the bonds between colony and empire, and Canada’s first Remembrance Day commemorations pushed both narratives: a loyal dominion that gained nationhood in the trenches. Today, this context is very distant, but efforts persist to keep its customs relevant.

As memories of World War I faded, public appreciation for the sacrifices of the World War II generation supplemented Nov. 11th’s purpose and implied moral continuity between “both world wars.” Today, however, even children of that generation are a fast-fading demographic.

What appears to be filling this void of memory is not a genuine effort to position modern Canadian military sacrifice at the forefront of the country’s culture of remembrance — ultra-nostalgic institutions like the Royal Canadian Legion have in fact been widely criticized for their unattractiveness to young veterans — but rather simply reimagining Nov. 11 into a day where reverence for Canada’s distant history and traditions is demanded for its own sake.

A day when the heroism of the nation’s past can be insulated from criticism, even at a time of endless revisionism. A day when universal tribute to institutions like the armed forces can be demanded, even as patriotic conformity remains broadly unfashionable. At worst, Remembrance Day becomes a weapon to be wielded by conservatives to savor a brief resuscitation of a social order that’s otherwise crumbled. The reductio ad absurdum of this is what we’ve seen recently, with Tory premiers picking fights over grocery store dress codes as a proxy fight against left-wing rivals.

This undeniably serves a purpose in our current cultural moment, but it is probably not what will sustain an uncertain holiday in the long term.

