Trump talks about founding his own media digital outfit. Perhaps he will — while also fending off New York state investigations into his finances and lawsuits from women he allegedly assaulted claiming he defamed them by accusing them of lying. However, what matters is how the rest of the media treats him once he is gone from office and his narcissism, racism, incompetence and delusions are his own problem.

It should not be news for a former president to tweet wild accusations against a sitting president or members of Congress any more than it is when your doddering uncle does. Simply being Trump should not win him attention once he is out of the White House. Whatever crazy thing he said on “Fox & Friends” is not newsworthy and deserving of other media outlets’ notice.

Unless he holds a superspreader event in the future that violates state or local laws for holding mass gatherings or sickens more people, his speeches are not newsworthy. Whatever he has said — on Twitter or at an in-person rally — has been newsworthy only because he was president.

But while what he says or tweets should be ignored, what he does however might be deserving of attention. It would be newsworthy, for example, if he loses a defamation case in which the plaintiff proves she was not lying about an alleged assault. And news organizations would be obligated to report on any criminal charges or civil suits brought by New York for any alleged financial misconduct (e.g., defrauding banks, state tax evasion).

Likewise, revelations about any crimes, lies and misdeeds when he was president are just as newsworthy as revelations about the Nixon administration post-Watergate. They are part of our historical record and might point the way to necessary reforms. They also reflect on Republican lawmakers who enabled him and might shed light on former officials who should be held accountable for legal violations or ethical transgressions. In some cases, these revelations will be crucial in unraveling and correcting damage done to our institutions, discovering lies made to courts and determining the legal status of certain actions.

It would be a grave error for mainstream media, which before the election never really got the hang of tuning out Trump’s lying monologues, to compound its error by continually feeding his insatiable need for attention. (Frankly, Republican 2024 contenders should be in total accord.) It matters not if Trump he says he is running in 2024 — he says many things that never come to pass, including the release of his tax returns. It would, however, also be a disservice not to assign importance to new discoveries about how he has damaged our democracy and who helped him do it. For the sake of history, improved governance and accountability for Republicans, the country deserves nothing less.

