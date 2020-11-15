Directly contradicting President Trump’s lies about fraud and changed votes, the prosecutors wrote that “in the places where they served as district election officers, taking in reports of possible election-related crimes, there was no evidence of the kind of fraud that Barr’s memo had highlighted.”

Meanwhile, Christopher Krebs, director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, continued his work knocking down pro-Trump disinformation about the election knowing he would likely be fired as a result. Politico reported:

The White House is particularly angry at CISA for debunking a conspiracy theory, known as “Hammer and Scorecard,” about a supposed supercomputer and accompanying software that flipped votes during the election, according to Reuters. Krebs has been particularly vocal in debunking this conspiracy theory, calling it “nonsense” and “a hoax.” On Thursday evening, Krebs retweeted an election technology specialist who warned people not to share “wild and baseless claims about voting machines, even if they’re made by the president.”

And in Arizona, Georgia and other competitive states, Republican officials rejected baseless accusations of irregularities. They defended the diligence, hard work and tenacity of state and local employees who worked around the clock to count the votes.

On Thursday, a bipartisan group of election security experts — including some employed in the administration — put out a statement. “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result,” they said. The group emphasized, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

The courts did their part, knocking down one specious claim after another. By one count, the Trump campaign had lost 16 cases as of Friday evening. Judges characterized the administration’s claims as “fiction,” “speculation” and lacking any factual basis whatsoever. Public uproar also seems to have compelled law firms to withdraw from groundless lawsuits.

The media did not hesitate to address Joe Biden as president-elect, to identify Trump’s claims the election outcome was in play as false and to report just how weak Trump’s allegations were.

We talk a lot about the “guardrails of democracy.” We should take note when they hold firm. State and local officials, members of the permanent civil service, the courts and the media all worked furiously to uphold the results of a democratic election. Most congressional Republicans and a fleet of Trump Cabinet officials (in particular, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) behaved shamefully, besmirching our image around the world. But they did not succeed.

We need a federal system, a professional civil service, an independent judiciary and a free press precisely when authoritarian-minded and craven politicians cower before a strongman. Those institutions held the line and countered Trump’s message. They told the country and the world in unison: We are a democracy. We honor the will of the people. We believe in the peaceful transfer of power. The system works.

By noon on Jan. 20, 2021, Trump will lose his office. The military, the executive branch, law enforcement and every other component of our government will have a new commander in chief. For that, we have to thank the thousands of men and women who did their jobs. By contrast, Republicans who failed to defend democracy, preferring instead to praise a narcissistic crybaby, should recognize how far they have fallen and how straightforward it is to do the right thing. As impeachment manager Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) memorably said in Trump’s impeachment trial summation, their names “will be tied to his with a cord of steel and for all of history.”

For all those who defended the largest, most transparent and best-run election in our history, we can say, well done.

